Puppy Using Adult Labrador's Ears as a Chew Toy Melts Hearts: 'So Yummy'

A video of a Labrador retriever puppy chewing the ear of his older sibling has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The two Colorado-based Labrador retrievers can be seen sitting and playing together on a couch in the now-viral TikTok video. The younger pup then starts chewing on his older siblings ear.

The video has been aptly captioned: "Bo's ears are so yummy."

Stock image of an adult golden retriever and a puppy golden retriever. The TikTok video featuring two golden retriever pups has been viewed over 167,000 times. Farinosa/Getty Images

The two male pups in the video appear to be named Reggie and Bo, with Bo being the older Labrador retriever. Their owner, Tori Parker's TikTok page looks to document her dogs' funny antics and market dog products.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 25 by @ToriiParker, the post, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 167,000 times and liked by over 41,700 users. The video has also amassed over 100 comments, with most TikTok users gushing over how sweet the two dogs are together.

One TikTok user jokingly commented: "What does it taste like?"

"These two are my dream," another TikTok user wrote.

Why Is the Labrador Puppy Chewing the Other Dog's Ear?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the "sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever" is America's most popular dog breed.

"Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog," the AKC says.

The pet registry says that even as they grow older, Labradors maintain their puppy energy and spirit. The playful dogs are also known to love picking up toys with their mouths and carrying the items that they've claimed around. Aside from that, puppies in general have a tendency to chew as they teeth and explore the world around them.

All retriever breeds enjoy carrying things around everywhere they go, such as sticks, toys, clothing, or whatever else isn't tied down, hence the label retriever. They enjoy 'retrieving' and showing off whatever they've claimed.

"All retrievers must have a mouth soft enough to pick up and hold game like ducks without damaging it," the pet registry adds.

As they progress into adulthood and lose their puppy teeth, younger dogs tend to give up their habit of chewing on any and everything in sight. However, during this phase in their development, they can become destructive in the home or even hurt themselves in their quest for something to teeth on, which is why stocking up on chew toys is recommended.

