Puppy Visibly Shaking After Being Found in a Plastic Bag Breaks Hearts

A rescue puppy named Elvis has melted hearts on the internet after the person who saved him, shared his story on social media alongside a heartwarming video of the shaking puppy.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username Elvistherescuepup, the scared Shi Tzu puppy can be seen shivering as his new owner cuddles him with a warm towel, with a caption that reads: "Found today in a plastic bag."

The poster also wrote: "Today we found this little puppy in a plastic bag. There is something wrong with him and he was very cold and dirty. I brought him home and he ate some food he was so hungry, why is this world so cruel to animals it makes me sick."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, and of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

While the number is still high, it has declined through the years, going down from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. Meanwhile, the biggest decline was observed in dogs, which went down from 3.9 million to 3.1 million.

Approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year—390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats. About 4.1 million shelter pets are adopted each year—2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.

The video quickly gained popularity on the social media platform, and has so far received over 1 million views and 72,600 likes.

One TikTok user, TeacupsPawCouture, commented: "If you can't keep him, I'd love to add him to my family and I have lots of experience with pups who need some special care. I'm already set up."

Rosestickells commented: "What is wrong with people hope he gets a loving home." Jonibonny2 added: "Omg poor thing. Thanks for the rescue."

Michaela wrote: "Oh sweet baby whoever did this to him has no heart." And Bluehair0525 said: "When I see this I literally get physically sick to my stomach some humans are so broken and empty." Amanda3256 added: "Poor sweet baby! I would love to add him to my family! I hope you find him a good home!"

Another user, JCMath, commented: "Omg that's so crazy! Poop puppy. I hope he feels better with the love and new home you guys are giving him." And Rescue Queen said: "Thank you for rescuing him."

Magal_yy added: "This makes me so sad and angry. I have a 5-month-old Maltese and we love him so much!! Poor baby, I hope he's ok."

Newsweek reached out to Elvistherescuepup for comment in the video's comment section. We could not verify the details of the case.