Puppy's Adorable Reaction to 'Getting Rained On' Melts Hearts

A puppy's endearing reaction to getting rained on has won him a host of fans who have praised him online. Dogs are well known for usually being keen on the outdoors, but little cocker spaniel Dexter showed this is not always the case.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, user dexterdiaries caught the moment Dexter returned home after being out in the rain.

The video captioned "Dexter isn't the biggest fan of getting rained on" showed the tiny pup on his return home, spinning around in excitement to be in a dry location.

But soon the puppy could be heard whimpering as his owner came in close with a camera. Seconds later, Dexter could be seen hiccuping leading to many commenters to comment on him online.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) described the cocker spaniel as "merry and frolicsome" with "big, dreamy eyes and impish personality."

It added: cockers are eager playmates for kids and are easily trained as companions and athletes. They are big enough to be sporty, but compact enough to be portable.

"A cocker in full coat rewards extra grooming time by being the prettiest dog on the block. These energetic sporting dogs love playtime and brisk walks."

The AKC said the cocker spaniel's personality and appearance led it to spending years as America's most popular breed.

According to statistics, in 2023, 86.9 million homes across the U.S. have at least one pet. Dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S., with 65.1 million homes owning at least one.

It also said Millennials (1981-1996) made up the largest percentage of current pet owners at 33 percent, followed by Gen X (1966-1980) at 25 percent and baby boomers (1945-1965) at 24 percent.

Since being shared on July 7, the TikTok clip has attracted an estimated 641,100 views and some 107,800 likes.

The overwhelming majority of commenters praised Dexter and many others wanted him to be cared for after being in the rain.

TikTok user Vinneyzeo said: "You stop the rain for him right now."

Deplorablefool added: "Give him the fluffiest warmest towel you have right now."

Cicimcdonald1 commented: "Dexter, aunty Cici is coming to make it better. I'm bringing a blanket, a toy and a pup cup."

While Dais simply added: "This has made my whole day."

