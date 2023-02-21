Putin Ally Appears to Fall Asleep at Speech, Photo Shows

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev appeared to fall asleep during Vladimir Putin's delayed state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday.

Photos of Medvedev, an ally of Putin, circulated on social media as the Russian president addressed an audience of lawmakers, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine, during his Address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow.

"Dmitry Medvedev, the Putin flunky and ex-Russian president who six weeks ago predicted war between Germany and France, and @elonmusk becoming president of the US, has fallen asleep during Putin's big speech this morning," Keith Olbermann, an American sports and political commentator, tweeted.

Francis Scarr, a BBC journalist who specializes in tracking Russian state-run media, also shared a photo on Twitter of Medvedev from the event, writing: "Dmitry Medvedev's already struggling and Putin hasn't even turned up yet."

Dmitry Medvedev's already struggling and Putin hasn't even turned up yet pic.twitter.com/wZF6087Y2v — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) February 21, 2023

In his speech, which was supposed to take place last year, Putin took a swipe at the West, but failed to mention a single Russian victory in the nearly year-long war.

"It's they [the West] who have started the war. And we are using force to end it," Putin said.

