Putin Blow As Another Top General Killed Amid Ukraine Counteroffensive

The British Defence Intelligence organization has reported that a senior Russian commander was likely killed in a Ukrainian strike in southern Ukraine earlier this week, in what the body said was the first "confirmed" kill of a Russian general in 2023.

"General-Major Sergei Goryachev was almost certainly killed in a strike on a command post on or around 12 June 2023, in southern Ukraine," the agency reported in its daily update on Friday. In Defence Intelligence parlance, "almost certainly" means higher than 95 percent confidence.

The first reports of Goryachev's demise came from Yuri Kotenok, a Russian war correspondent, blogger and analyst who runs the Telegram channel Voenkor Kotenok Z and reports to its 424,000 subscribers. Kotenok wrote earlier this week that the commander was killed "as a result of an enemy missile attack" in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Goryachev was the chief of staff of 35th Combined Arms Army (CAA), a historic formation from Russia's far east first formed in 1941. It went on to fight in the Soviet invasion of Imperial Japanese Manchuria in 1945.

The 35th CAA has been involved in the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it began on February 24, 2022. Its story in Ukraine is one of atrocities, heavy casualties, and battlefield frustrations, reflecting the experience of the larger Russian military in a conflict it was expected to quickly win.

Goryachev's reported death, Defence Intelligence wrote, "continues a war record which has been both difficult and controversial for 35th CAA: in March 2022 elements of the army were present during the massacre of civilians in Bucha, and in June 2022 the force was largely wiped out near [Izyum]."

"With 35 CAA's nominated commander, General-Lieutenant Alexandr Sanchik, reported to be filling a gap in a higher HQ, there is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was the acting army commander at the time of his death," the body added. "Goryachev is the first Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine since the start of 2023."

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank at a position near the front line in Kharkiv region, on June 15, 2023. Ukrainian forces have launched their long-awaited counteroffensive at several points along the 800-mile front. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

It is not yet confirmed what weapon was used in the strike that killed Goryachev, though some pro-Kremlin military bloggers reported that a British-made Storm Shadow cruise missile was employed. Ukraine has been using the Storm Shadow in recent weeks to hit Russian command posts and logistics hubs deep behind enemy lines, leveraging its 340-mile range to target areas it previously could not reach.

Russia suffered a slew of senior officers killed in 2022 as Moscow's armies were turned back from the edge of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson in successive major battlefield defeats from spring through to winter.

The anti-Kremlin Russian-language news outlet Mediazona has, as of June 2, counted four Russian generals, 58 colonels and 176 lieutenant colonels killed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Some of the most high-profile deaths were reportedly caused by long-range strikes by the U.S.-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which has wrought havoc on Russian formations and supply centers through late-2022.

Russian forces reportedly adopted a more decentralized troop deployment and logistical approach in response to HIMARS' introduction, which appeared to stem the flow of high-ranking deaths.

Observers have speculated that the introduction of the Storm Shadow may reverse this process, putting Russian commanders back in Ukrainian crosshairs as Kyiv pushes its counteroffensive.

