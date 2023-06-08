Putin Clearing His Schedule to Focus on Ukraine Counteroffensive: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has delayed his traditional televised call-in show that typically occurs this time of year to instead focus his attention on Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday.

June usually features the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin event, which allows Russian citizens to call in and ask the president about issues that affect their daily lives. Last year, Putin scrapped the televised call-in, as well as his annual press conference. The Kremlin did not offer comment on the reason behind those cancellations, but it was widely assumed to be related to the war he launched in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Kommersant wrote that the call-in show was anticipated to take place this summer, but the decision was made recently to delay it in favor of monitoring the situation in Ukraine.

Jason Jay Smart—a political adviser on post-Soviet and international politics—told Newsweek that he believes Putin could be postponing the show because he fears Russia will suffer more setbacks during the counteroffensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 15, 2023. Putin has reportedly delayed his traditional televised call-in show to remain focused on the war in Ukraine. PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

"Putin recognizes that the counteroffensive could undermine whatever he says publicly to citizens," Smart said. "Delaying it allows him to use the event, later, to justify why Russia is losing territory in Ukraine."

According to Kommersant, the call-in event could still take place this year, perhaps in November or December. The newspaper said this timing would allow Putin to take calls from the Russian public before the possible announcement of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign.

Direct Line with Vladimir Putin was first held in 2001, and it features questions submitted by Russian citizens in advance, as well as questions taken by the president live. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the show was not held, but elements of Direct Line were incorporated into a large press conference.

In April, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the show would likely be held on an unspecified date in June. On Thursday, Russian state media outlet Tass reported that Peskov was more vague about when it will take place.

"As for the Direct Line, we said that as soon as we decide, we will announce the dates. So far, as you know, we haven't announced any dates. We're quietly preparing for it, little by little. We will certainly inform you when the time comes," Peskov said, per Tass.

Regarding the counteroffensive, Russian officials have said they believe it has already begun, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not officially declared its start.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, said on Wednesday that the military maneuver had not yet begun, despite Russia's claims.

"When we start the counteroffensive, everyone will know about it, they will see it," Danilov told Reuters.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.