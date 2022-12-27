Putin 'Likely Concerned' Over Support for His War Among Russian Elites: ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "likely concerned" over the lack of support for his war in Ukraine among Russian elites, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In its latest assessment on Monday, the U.S.-based think tank cited an interview broadcast in Russia on Christmas Day where Putin talked about "people in Russia who act solely in their self-interest when responding to a relatively positive interview question on his sentiments toward Russians' commitment to the war."

In that interview, Putin said that 99.9 percent of Russians "are ready to sacrifice everything for the Motherland."

But he also took the opportunity to dismiss those who were against the 10-month-old war in Ukraine, saying they "didn't act like true patriots."

"There's nothing surprising about the fact that some people didn't act like true patriots," he said, according to the state-owned Tass news agency. "Because in any society there are always people who think about their own interests, meaning their own plans. To be honest, I don't judge them. Every person has freedom of choice."

The ISW said Putin's "instant criticism of some members of society suggests that he is focused on those who do not fully support the war rather than on those who do."

The report noted that Putin had made similar comments last week, saying that businessmen who drain Russia's money abroad are a "danger" to the country.

"Putin's statements are also consistent with the Russian State Duma's preparations to introduce a bill to increase tax rates for Russians who had left the country after the start of the 'special military operation,' likely as a form of punishment for evading the war effort," the ISW wrote.

"The Kremlin will likely use funds generated through the tax to fund its war in Ukraine."

The ISW also noted that Putin "did not offer to negotiate with Ukraine on December 25 contrary to some reporting."

The assessment noted that Putin said in a state television interview that Russia "is ready to negotiate with all parties" involved in the conflict.

"Putin did not explicitly state that Russia was ready to negotiate directly with Ukraine, instead maintaining his false narrative that Ukraine—which he simply called the 'the other side'—had violated Russia's pre-invasion diplomatic efforts," the ISW wrote.

"Putin's discussions of negotiations have focused on putative discussions with the West rather than with Ukraine, and reflect his continual accusations that Ukraine is merely a Western pawn with no real agency. This statement was not a departure from that rhetorical line."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment.