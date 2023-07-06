Putin Dismisses One of His Top Media Allies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed one of his top media allies from Russia's main state-run outlet, replacing him with his former election spokesperson, according to a government decree published on Wednesday.

Sergei Mikhailov, 52, was "dismissed" after serving as general director of Russia's state-run news agency Tass for nearly 11 years. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order appointing Russian journalist and TV presenter Andrey Kondrashov to take on the role.

Mikhailov's dismissal comes months after Putin awarded him with the "Order of Friendship" for his "professional achievements and many years of fair work." The Russian state decoration, which he received in March, was established in 1994. It rewards those who Russia believes have bettered international relations through their work. He has received a number of other accolades from the Russian president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of international news agencies, with TASS Russian News Agency General Director Sergei Mikhailov seen on the left, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019. YURI KOCHETKOV/AFP/Getty Images

Mikhailov told a Tass correspondent that he would soon disclose his future professional plans.

Kondrashov, who has been appointed as the Tass' new head, is described in the government decree as a well-known Russian journalist and TV presenter.

Before beginning his career in television in 1991, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at the International Independent University of Environmental and Political Sciences in Moscow, and later received a master's degree in Political Science from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

He has so far worked as a reporter, anchorman, documentary filmmaker and executive, according to Tass.

In 2018, Kondrashov worked as the press secretary of Putin's election headquarters.

The government decree Mishustin signed states Mikhailov was dismissed "at his own request," however, this has not been reflected in Tass reports on the matter.

In a congratulatory message to Mikhailov on his 50th birthday, Putin said he was "confident that your professional knowledge, experience and creative energy will continue to contribute to the development of Tass in the future and will strengthen its positions as one of the world's largest news agencies."

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said in its latest analysis of the conflict in Ukraine that Mikhailov took over Tass in 2012 and rebranded the news agency into the modern publication it is today.

It noted that Kondrashov has previously made documentaries about the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and about Putin's life.

"Ukrainian sources suggested that Kondrashov's appointment might indicate that the Kremlin is unhappy with the media coverage of the Wagner Group's armed rebellion and highlights the continued importance of loyalty to Putin over professional achievement," the ISW said.

