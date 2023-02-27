Putin's Former Adviser Who Denounced Ukraine War Dies of 'Serious Illness'

Gleb Pavlovsky, a prominent Russian political scientist and a longtime adviser to President Vladimir Putin, has died at the age of 71, according to local reports.

Simon Kordonsky, head of the local self-government department at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told the Russian-language business daily newspaper Vedomosti on Monday that Pavlovsky died after a "serious illness."

Pavlovsky held a position with the Kremlin for more than a decade, serving as Putin's political adviser between 1996 and 2011.

The former Kremlin spin doctor had been highly critical of Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

He told RFE/RL's Georgian Service in April 2022 that Putin made a grave miscalculation by invading Ukraine. His decision made "no political sense," Pavlovsky said.

"This is all Putin's own personal decision. Nobody other than Putin would have made it...," he said at the time. "Nobody, including myself, realized just how maniacally obsessed he must have been with Ukraine. We underestimated the extent of decay of the Russian government."

