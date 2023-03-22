Putin's Former Elections Chief Dies After 'Massive Heart Attack'
Vladimir Churov, Russia's former elections chief, has died at the age of 70, state media said on Wednesday.
Churov's death was reported by multiple state-run outlets including the news agency Tass, which quoted lawmaker Leonid Ivlev saying Churov had suffered a "massive heart attack" last week.
Churov had undergone surgery and died on Wednesday morning, Ivlev added.
The veteran official was known as a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin and led the Russian Central Election Commission from 2007 to 2016, when he was removed from his post by a Kremlin decree. He was accused of overseeing massive fraud in Russian elections, sparking pro-democracy protests and calls for his resignation.
Churov had turned 70 on March 17 and reportedly had plans to write a book.
"Yes, indeed, the sad news came that Vladimir Evgenyevich Churov passed away this morning," Ivlev told Tass.
"He suffered a massive heart attack a week ago, had a heart operation, then came to his senses, began to get up, walk around the ward, talked about his plans, was going to write a book, but that's how it all happened," the politician added.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.