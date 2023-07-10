Putin's Meeting With Prigozhin After Mutiny Raises Questions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin held a lengthy meeting on June 29, days after the Wagner Group boss led an uprising against Russia's military leadership, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov's apparent confirmation of their meeting on Monday comes after French publication Libération reported, citing French intelligence, that Prigozhin had met Putin at the Kremlin on July 1, a week after the Wagner Group's failed June 24 mutiny.

"Indeed, the president had such a meeting, he invited 35 people to it—all the commanders of the detachments and the management of the [Wagner Group], including Prigozhin himself. This meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29, it lasted almost three hours," said Peskov.

Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group makes an address on social media earlier this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin held a lengthy meeting on June 29, days after the Wagner Group boss led an uprising, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Telegram

Peskov told reporters that details of the meeting are unknown, but said Putin "gave an assessment of the company's actions at the front" during the war in Ukraine.

"Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them further options for employment and further combat use," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The commanders themselves outlined their version of what happened, they emphasized that they were staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state [Putin] and also said that they were ready to continue fighting for the Motherland. That's all we can say about this meeting," Peskov added.

The news raises questions about the mutiny itself and Prigozhin's relationship with Putin. Days before their reported meeting, in a video address to the nation, the Russian president described Prigozhin's mutiny attempt as "treason" and threatened that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished. So far, Putin has failed to deliver on that threat.

Prigozhin's mutiny was halted, and charges of armed mutiny against him and his Wagner Group fighters were dropped, after the Kremlin said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko had brokered a deal that would see him and some of his fighters relocate to Belarus.

But just days ago Lukashenko announced that Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus, and Peskov subsequently brushed off a question about Prigozhin's whereabouts, saying that the Russian government has neither the "ability" nor the "desire" to follow the Wagner Group chief's movements.

In an attempt to downplay Prigozhin's uprising, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, dismissed the mutiny as a mere scuffle.

"If anyone in the West has any doubts, then that's your problem," Lavrov told reporters at a press briefing a day after the Kremlin said Putin and Prigozhin had met. "Thank you for your concerns about our national interests, but there is no need."

"Russia has always emerged more resilient and stronger after any difficulties—and it is hard to call it anything more than difficulties," Lavrov added. "Moreover, we already feel that the process has started."

Prigozhin hasn't been officially sighted since he departed by car from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia on June 24.

