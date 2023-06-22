World

Putin Won't Resort to Nuclear Weapons for One Major Reason—Exiled Oligarch

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Nuclear weapons Vladimir Putin Russia

Exiled Russian businessman and opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky said that if Vladimir Putin resorted to nuclear weapons, his war effort in Ukraine could collapse "in several months."

The prospect of Russia turning to nuclear weapons to regain the initiative has hung over the conflict.

This week in responding to a question about whether he believed Belarus had been delivered Russian tactical nuclear weapons, U.S. President Joe Biden warned the prospect Putin would use such arms was "real."

However, Khodorkovsky, who headed the energy company Yukos before he was jailed for 10 years for what critics called politically motivated charges, believes that the Russian president had economic reasons not to use such weapons, aside from issues of self-preservation.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on June 21, 2023. Exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky has said Putin is unlikely to use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty Images

"Putin is nearing a limit which it is not beneficial to go beyond," Khodorkovsky said in a video uploaded to his Twitter account on Thursday.

"What does it mean to use nuclear weapons there, in Ukraine? He immediately loses the possibility of parallel imports," Khodorkovsky said, referring to products brought from another country without the permission of the intellectual property owner.

"Without parallel imports, his ability to make ammunition ends within a few months," he added.

Since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been hit by tough Western sanctions aimed at hampering his war effort.

However, as Newsweek has previously reported, Moscow is exploiting loopholes in export controls to purchase Western technology that helps Russia on the battlefield. More than 60 percent of the imported critical components in weapons that Russia uses are coming from U.S. companies.

Between March and December 2022, Russia imported $20.3 billion in components associated with military equipment according to the KSE Institute, a think tank at the Kyiv School of Economics. This was only 15 percent less than the year before Russia's invasion.

Khodorkovsky said that regarding nuclear weapons, Putin faces the question of whether "to press the suicide button," although the president "is not suicidal."

Read more

Over the course of the war, experts have suggested that Putin would not use nuclear weapons because they would not deliver any strategic advantage.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the alert to another nuclear threat, saying on Thursday that Ukrainian intelligence had received information that Russia is considering "a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The site is Europe's largest nuclear plant and has been the scene of fighting for months, prompting concern from the international community.

"They have prepared everything for this," Zelensky said. "Radiation has no state borders."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC