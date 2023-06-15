World

Putin Plans to Leave Russia to Visit NATO Ally

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdoğan NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to leave the country to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an undisclosed date.

"The president of Turkey has confirmed his invitation to our president to visit Turkey," Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian Interfax. "There are plans, but specific terms have not been discussed yet."

The pair were last together in person in July 2022 in Tehran, Iran, joined by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, for discussions about a potential alliance as a result of galvanization in the West following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

That was Putin's second trip outside the country since the start of the war. His first, in June of last year, was to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to meet with Raisi, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the sixth iteration of the Caspian Summit.

Putin Plans to Leave Russia Visit Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 13, 2022. Putin and Erdogan are expected to meet for the first time in about a year. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/AFP/Getty

Putin's last time leaving Russia before the invasion of Ukraine was to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Erdogan's narrow reelection victory in May over Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the center-left Republican People's Party (CHP), secured his third five-year term.

The latest victory for Erdogan, 69, is viewed as a net positive for Putin. The Russian president has been unabashedly critical of NATO, of which Turkey is a member, for its defense of Ukraine—as well as providing weaponry and doling out sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Read more

Erdogan, following calls with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has reportedly proposed establishing an international commission to investigate the explosion at Ukraine's Kakhovka dam, according to the news organization Middle East Eye. The commission would include Turkey and United Nations members, among others.

While perhaps not as trusted a confidant as someone like Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko, who has opened his country's borders to Russian military equipment, Erdogan is viewed as a mediator between Putin and Zelensky. The Turkish president supports Ukraine's sovereignty but doesn't feign from his own country's interests.

Putin and Erdogan have a shared interest in economic prosperity, which includes being trading partners. Turkey's role in NATO is not expected to prevent Moscow from continuing to extend billions of dollars worth of credit and gas payment deferrals to Ankara, and it could potentially provide Putin with a way to maneuver around sanctions.

The two presidents don't agree on everything, however, as they support opposing sides in Syria.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC