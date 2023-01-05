Putin's Top Priest Urges Ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine War

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7.

Kirill, 76, who has justified Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 on spiritual and ideological grounds, issued an appeal on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to Kirill's appeal.

The patriarch has, since the beginning of the war, justified the conflict by giving speeches about Russia as a "peace-loving power" that does not engage in "military adventures."

In June 2022, he said that Russia was being "attacked" all over the world because of feelings of jealousy, envy and indignation. Kirill said he believed this was happening because Russia is "different."

