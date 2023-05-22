News

Putin Propagandist Floats Terrorist Attacks Against West Over Ukraine Aid

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Terrorism International Affairs

A Russian-state TV analyst called for terrorist attacks against the West over its support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Many Western countries, including the United States, have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid and weaponry to help it beat back Russia's invasion, which critics say was unprovoked and unjustified, ordered by President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Western military aid has been credited with helping Ukrainian forces turn the tide of the war, enabling them to launch counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory and prevent Russia from making substantial gains.

However, this support has faced condemnation from Moscow as Kremlin leaders argue the West overstepped boundaries by providing Ukraine powerful weapons, particularly those that allow their troops to launch attacks behind Russian lines. The support has prompted threats from Russian leaders and analysts.

The latest threat came from analyst Igor Shishkin, director of the CIS Countries Institute, who said during an appearance on Russian-state TV that "blood should be flowing" in the West over its support for Ukraine. Video of his remarks was translated and posted to Twitter by journalist Julia Davis.

Putin Propagandist: Terrorist Attacks Against West UkraineAid
Demonstrators hold placards, Ukrainian and British flags during a rally for "Stop the War in Ukraine Global Day of Action," in central London, on March 6, 2022. A Russian-state television analyst recently suggested Russia should support terror attacks in the West over military aid for Ukraine. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

Shishkin accused the West of becoming "more brazen" by providing Ukraine additional powerful weapons than in the initial aid packages because there was no "retaliation" from Russia.

"Power and fear are the only things that work. They won't stop until they feel fear. Therefore, there are two options," he said. "Either a victorious completion of the special military operation. But if that isn't doable right now for some reason, then they have to start suffering losses right now."

He continued: "If France delivers weapons that kill Russian people, blood should be flowing on the streets of France. If Germany sends tanks that kill Russian soldiers, blood should be flowing in the streets of Germany."

Shishkin said these attacks should be conducted through "proxies," suggesting a "fighter against colonialism" could conduct these attacks on behalf of Moscow, without naming any specific terrorist organizations.

He received pushback from only one other analyst, Dmitry Lekuh, who instead suggested Russia should conduct nuclear strikes against the West as an alternative form of retribution.

"If we engage in these acts, we won't be striking the elites. If we become a terrorist country, it would be bad for us and not for them. If we suddenly feel like a terrorist country, I would rather bang London with a nuclear bomb," he said.

Read more

Newsweek has reached out via email to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Russian-state TV hosts have made a number of threats or calls for violence against the West since the war began.

The rhetoric used on state TV has often gone further than that of Russian officials, who have offered mixed signals about whether they would support actions against the West. However, these outlets are viewed as toeing the Kremlin line, as the government has cracked down on dissent amid the war.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC