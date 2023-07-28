Video Shows Putin's Reaction as Russia's Top Priest Calls Him by Wrong Name

It may have been a slip of the tongue on the part of Patriarch Vladimir Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, but Vladimir Putin appeared to enjoy it.

The Russian president smiled after the bishop of Moscow inadvertently addressed him using the patronymic name associated with another Russian ruler, Ivan the Terrible, during a summit of African leaders hosted by Putin in St. Petersburg this week.

Taking to the lectern on Thursday, Kirill began his speech by saying in Russian: "Your Excellency, the much-esteemed Vladimir Vasilyevich...er, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the President of the Russian Federation," before going on to address the president of the Comoros Islands.

After Kirill made the apparent error, Putin was seen in a video that circulated on social media giving a wry smile before nodding gently, seemingly unfazed by the error.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 27, 2023. Putin didn't seem to mind when the nation's top priest called him by the wrong name. Contributor/Getty Images

In Russian culture, people are often referred to by their first name and patronymic—derived from their father's given name—and it is used as the equivalent of a middle name, as a way of identifying someone without using their surname.

While it is likely that Putin's top priest simply misspoke, several social media users pointed out that the only Russian ruler with the patronymic "Vasilyevich" was the 16th-century Tsar Ivan IV Vasilyevich, commonly known as Ivan the Terrible.

The Russian monarch, who ruled between 1547 and his death in 1584, is known for transforming Russia from a medieval state into a vast empire, beginning the nation's expansion into Siberia. He also created a formal Russian army and established the nation's first parliament, as well as commissioned the building of the iconic St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow.

However, Ivan IV also presided over the sacking of Novgorod which led to the deaths of at least 15,000 people, according to some historical records, and is believed to have killed his 27-year-old heir in a fit of rage.

The moniker "terrible" derives from the Russian word "grozny," though, which does not mean "terrible" in the moral sense, but rather fearsome or formidable.

Putin has been portrayed as attempting to ascend to the power of an absolute monarch, especially since the invasion of Ukraine.

He has been known to read historical books about Russian tsars, and his inner circle reportedly refers to him as one. In December, he purportedly compared himself to Tsar Peter the Great—known for his military incursions into Europe—while discussing the slow progress of the current conflict.

Putin was recently the subject of mockery over the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, which drew a dwindling number of African dignitaries as the invasion of Ukraine becomes increasingly unpopular on the world stage. Just 17 heads of state were in attendance compared to 43 who went in 2019.

Asked about the lack of attendees by the Associated Press, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed "brazen interference by the U.S., France and other states through their diplomatic missions in African countries."

According to Russian state news agency Tass, during the conference, Kirill—who is considered a close ally of Putin—applauded the creation of more than 200 Russian Orthodox parishes in 25 nations on the African continent in the past 18 months.

"I am confident that Russia and Africa together can offer the world a constructive pattern of honest and fair relations between peoples," he reportedly said.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment on Friday.