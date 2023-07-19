World

Putin Sends His 'Regards' to Fallen Soldiers in Bizarre Comment

By
World Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin War

Vladimir Putin seemed to give a flippant response to news about the death of Russian soldiers in the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ivan Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk, had an audience with the Russian president at the Kremlin on Monday, and the topics of discussion included the Siberian region's economy, as well as its investment and infrastructure projects.

However, Kobzev also told Putin that those from his region were effective fighters in Ukraine because "Siberians are reliable guys." They have always been known "for their perseverance, courage and bravery." Putin agreed with this as Kobzev added that, in defense of the "motherland", 192 citizens of Irkutsk had been granted state awards.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin listens to Ivan Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk region, during their meeting in Moscow on July 17, 2023. After being told about fallen soldiers in Ukraine, the Russian president told the governor "give them my regards," according to a Kremlin transcript. ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/Getty Images

"Among them, was the youngest, a hero of Russia, Private Eduard Dyakonov, who died in Mariupol in March last year," said Kobzev, referring to the southern Ukrainian city besieged by Russian troops. After weeks of fighting, shelling and a three-month siege, Ukraine surrendered the city in May 2022, and it remains under Russian occupation.

"He covered a grenade with his body, thereby saving his fellow soldiers," added Kobzev. "This is very valuable for us: for us, they are all heroes, they are in our memory, in our hearts."

Putin's response, according to the Kremlin website transcript, was "pass on my regards to them."

Read more

Francis Scarr from BBC Monitoring tweeted an image of the excerpt of the conversation, writing: "Somehow this exchange between Putin and Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev made it into the official Kremlin transcript of their meeting."

Some social-media users likened the nature of Putin's response with the meme in Ukraine regarding Russians who are killed in action, "Good health to the fallen."

Denis Kazansky shared the tweet, posting that the "good health to the fallen" meme has turned into a "pass on my regards." Twitter user Zonov wrote that Putin had taken the meme "to a new level." Another, Lentach, tweeted that the exchange "literally" expressed that meme.

Newsweek has emailed the Kremlin for comment.

In the rest of the conversation, Kobzev went on to tell Putin about regional efforts to provide support for servicemen and their families. This included health care and rehabilitation. Kobzev then spoke more broadly about medical facilities in the oblast.

It comes as authorities in Ukraine reported on Wednesday that Moscow's forces attacked 14 oblasts in the previous day, killing one person and injuring at least 19.

Under attack were the regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC