World

Putin Ally Furious With West for Not Giving Him Heads Up About Mutiny

By
World Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin Russia

Western intelligence agencies knew that Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had been planning a rebellion, the head of Vladimir Putin's security service said.

The head of Russia's National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, said the mutiny "was prepared" and "inspired by Western intelligence agencies," who knew about it "a few weeks before it began."

Zolotov's comments were his first since Prigozhin seized military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow with a view to overthrowing the military establishment for its conduct in the war against Ukraine.

Questions are swirling around over the lack of a coordinated response by the Russian authorities to Prigozhin's mercenaries, who managed to barrel towards the capital with little resistance.

Citing U.S. intelligence, The New York Times reported that senior Russian general Sergei Surovikin and potentially other high-ranking military officials had advance knowledge of Prigozhin's plans.

However, a former British envoy to Moscow told Newsweek that the claims were part of a U.S. attempt "to sow discord between the Russian political and military leaderships."

Separate to the Russian army, the National Guard that Zolotov heads, or Rosgvardiya, is the country's internal military force and reports directly to Putin. Its roles include protecting infrastructure and the country from internal threats.

According to state news agency Interfax, Zolotov said Prigozhin's camp had been "stuffing information" about preparing for a rebellion between June 22 and June 25.

Despite questions about the inability of Russian authorities to stop Prigozhin's mutiny, Zolotov insisted that the National Guard "worked perfectly, clearly, smoothly and competently."

He added that the mutiny was handled in a "well-coordinated" operation with the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russian National Guard Service Director Viktor Zolotov
Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. He said Western countries knew of the mutiny "weeks" in advance.

The New York Times reported that U.S. officials said there are signs Russian generals may have supported Prigozhin's attempts to change the leadership of the Russian defense ministry and command in Ukraine headed by Valery Gerasimov, who replaced Surovikin as the top commander in January.

John Foreman, the former U.K. defense attache to Moscow, told Newsweek the claims were part of an attempt by the U.S. "to sow discord between the Russian political and military leaderships who historically don't trust each other."

Read more

He said they were also aimed at trying "to portray as disloyal a more competent—if thuggish—Russian general to remove him from the picture."

"It could just be the intelligence community in DC portraying an omnipotent access to disturb the Kremlin and make it look harder for traitors and 5th columnists.

"We don't know the nature of the alleged advance knowledge of the mutiny," said Foreman, including whether Surovikin "became passively aware that Prigozhin was up to something or was an active plotter lined up to become the Chief of General Staff."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC