World

Putin Fires Warning to Ukraine About F-16 Fighter Jets

World Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired a warning on Tuesday to Ukraine over the F-16 fighter jets Kyiv is set to receive amid the ongoing war.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, which kicked off on September 10, Putin weighed in on how Kyiv's forces are faring in the counteroffensive, now in its fourth month. He claimed Ukraine has lost 71,500 troops so far in an effort that has so far produced "no results."

"There are big losses," the Russian president said. "They want to achieve results at any cost, they say. Sometimes you get the impression that these are not their people. The commanders just tell me from the battlefield. We constantly [contact them]."

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Eastern Economic Forum on September 12, 2023, in Vladivostok, Russia. Putin fired a warning on Tuesday to Ukraine over the F-16 fighter jets it is set to receive amid the war. Contributor/Getty Images

Putin commented on pledges by Western nations to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets to boost its Soviet-era air force and aid its fight against Russian forces in the war.

"They are going to supply F-16s. Will it change? No. This simply prolongs the conflict," he said.

The Russian president also said that since his September 2022 partial mobilization order, some 570,000 Russians have joined the military—roughly the population of Baltimore, Maryland.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

