News

Putin's New T-14 Armata Tanks Debut in Ukraine

By
News Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Moscow has deployed its advanced T-14 Armata tanks in Ukraine, Russian state media reported Tuesday.

RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-backed news agency, reported the use of what's considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's most advanced tank for defensive positions in Ukraine. The outlet did not specify where those positions were but noted that Armatas "had not participated in direct assaults."

Putin first showed the T-14 to the public during Moscow's 2015 Victory Day parade. The tank is considered superior to the T-90, which has been called a competitor to the U.S. Army's M1 Abrams and has already seen action in Ukraine.

The arrival of the T-14 comes as military analysts describe Putin's forces in Russia as struggling and shifting to defensive strategies after failed offensive operations. An assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released on Sunday described Russian troops in Ukraine as too "disorganized" and "exhausted" to maintain crucial front line positions and said "significant reserves" would likely be needed in order to effectively achieve any future offensive operations in the war, which began February 24, 2022.

Russian ARMATA T-14
A Russian Armata T-14 tank during night training in Moscow for the Victory Day military parade in April 2015. Russia state media reported that the advanced Armata tanks are now in Ukraine. VASILY MAXIMOV /AFP

According to RIA Novosti, Armatas are equipped with unmanned turrets that are controlled remotely as well as layered armor, explosive reactive armor blocks and sensor-activated defense systems. The latter component will reportedly send automatic launch charges to down incoming missiles.

Armatas reportedly have a maximum speed of about 50 mph, and RIA Novosti reported that Russian tank crews have undergone "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine.

When T-14s were first introduced by developers UralVagonZavod, they were hailed as being "invisible" due to stealth equipment that makes them hard to detect on radar and other target finders.

However, experts at Jane's Defence Weekly in 2015 pushed back against the invisibility claims, noting that modern thermal technology is sensitive enough to detect any tank when it is moved or a weapon is fired.

Read more

In January, the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) wrote in an intelligence update that Russia was "likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine."

However, the MOD cast doubt on the Armatas seeing combat action.

"Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a high-risk decision for Russia. Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the ministry wrote.

"If Russia deploys T-14, it will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes. Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat."

Guy McCardle, managing editor of Special Operations Forces Report, told Newsweek that he agrees with the MOD assessment.

"British intel says the Russian tank commanders are unlikely to trust the Armata in combat. If it breaks down, replacement parts will be quite difficult to impossible to obtain on the front lines of Ukraine," McCardle said.

"They are more sophisticated and capable than older Russian tanks, but I don't see them as 'game changers' for the Russians in Ukraine. Their main value will likely be for propaganda purposes."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC