Putin's War 'Deadlocked' After Months of Brutal Combat: Intelligence Chief

Russia and Ukraine are at a stalemate in the 10-month-old war, a Ukrainian defense official told the BBC.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said that the war is "deadlocked" until either side can gain an advantage, such as from more weapons or troops.

In the fall, Ukraine initiated a counteroffensive that pummeled Russian troops in certain regions, leading to a withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson in November. Ukraine reclaimed several key territories, but then the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut began bearing the brunt of Russian attacks. Russia adopted a more defensive stance in other areas as the weather grew colder, according to the BBC.

This month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battles in Bakhmut were breaking down the Russian forces, but now advancements on both sides seem to be slowing as the war nears its 11th month.

Russia hasn't made many recent ground advances in Ukraine, instead opting to focus on aerial attacks targeting the nation's energy infrastructure and causing widespread power outages. However, Budanov said he expects the attacks to slow as Russia blows through its missile reserves. Ukraine's advances are beginning to slow, as well.

Budanov said that each side is waiting on key developments that could give them a leg up. Ukraine is waiting for more supplies from its Western allies, including billions of dollars' worth of resources approved by the U.S. Congress in a nearly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week.

"We can't defeat [Russia] in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they," Budanov said. "We're very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons."

Russia could potentially bolster its advancement if the Kremlin launches a second mobilization at the start of the new year that could add soldiers. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization that called for 300,000 reservists to join the fight.

However, Russia was ill-equipped to manage the mobilization and experienced several organizational hurdles after the order.

Putin also reportedly traveled to Belarus, a visit that sparked rumors that Putin might be asking his ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for troops, although Budanov doubts Belarus will comply.

Newsweek reached out to the Center for Strategic and International Studies for comment.