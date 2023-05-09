Putting Your Business First Is the Key To Avoiding Failure

In a company's early years, it's understandable for business owners to believe they should see financial rewards for their hard work, given the effort needed to launch a business. But over-identifying with your sacrifices can result in short-term decisions that may prove fatal over the long term. As my company approaches its 10th anniversary, the current economic environment has compelled me to reflect on our leaders' decisions to ensure organizational sustainability. In my view, it comes down to prioritizing the business's needs over the owners' sacrifices.

The stakes are survival when questioning whether to prioritize yourself or your business. Barely half of companies make it to their fifth year. Only 21% celebrate their 10th year. The most common factors behind the high attrition rate are poor financial management, lack of planning, and failure to adapt. Of all businesses that fail, 88% fold due to cash-flow problems.

While it's understandable that entrepreneurs might get caught up in everything they've put into the company, relying too heavily on the first sign of income can be short-sighted. This is especially true when interest payments can strain cash flow and put businesses at the mercy of debt financing. Instead, current economic turbulence makes this the optimal time to reinvest and reinvent.

Avoid the Debt Trap

Though it takes self-restraint, business leaders should ideally pour income back into the company for as long as possible. We're here a decade later because when we could pay ourselves, we didn't. In the first four or five years, virtually everybody working with us made more money than leadership. We only started to pay ourselves proportionate to our responsibility in our sixth or seventh years.

Although this approach can lead to a brutal first five years, reinvesting in the company by hiring talent and providing the necessary tools leads to greater long-term profitability. With so many businesses under duress today, this can be a game-changer for your company's longevity, leaving you debt-free and shielded against increasing interest rates.

Avoiding poor financial management that forces people to fail starts with relieving responsibilities for owners and founders. Typically, entrepreneurs start their businesses doing everything themselves, from merchandising and marketing to paying the bills and payroll. But that time could be better spent strategically focusing on their specialized knowledge and interests.

Delegating Leads to Success

Any decision to do everything yourself rather than investing in people and resources is often not strictly a matter of fiscal responsibility. Hiring a senior leader, for example, may be less about saving money and more about failing to release control.

We hired a chief financial officer (CFO) in our third year because crucial time was spent inundated with projects outside our skillset. It's important to recognize when something is beyond the scope of your expertise or hemorrhaging your time. His better forecasting, financial planning, and cash-flow management allowed us to grow the company exponentially.

It might be easy to forget amid the short-term discomfort, but reinvesting in human resources supports an entrepreneur's ultimate goal. My business mantra is to strive for the network effect of my time to influence a greater number of things faster. Hiring the right people, enabling them, and giving them just enough of the direction that embodies our goals can get us all a lot further, a lot faster.

Reinvestment and Reinvention Are Cyclical

After establishing your company's operational workflow or process, reinvention is not a solitary action. To scale successfully over the long term, never rest and assume that what you're doing today will work in two, three or 10 years' time.

Investing in materials, books, software, and education is another way to target constant improvement, but with the caveat that each one of those investments must be very purposeful. Software is typically one of the fastest ways to help teams reinvent how they get their work done and even small efficiencies across a dozen things can save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Be restless about reinventing how you run your company. Research how to be more adaptable and use objective metrics to target incremental improvements. Over time, this can also mean increasingly involving staff in planning and decision-making. Delegation is not a one-off event but part of building a strong culture where staff is fully engaged in a constant life cycle of change and growth.

For evidence of this, we look at the compounded annual growth rate maintained well above the industry norm over the past four years. Such growth has become organic for our senior leaders. Indeed, the big difference between year two and year 10 of our business is how staff-driven our growth has become.

Your Company Is Bigger Than One Person

One of the most popular images of the entrepreneur paints them as risk-takers, but that's only a partial portrait. Most take only calculated risks. If they have five options, they will explore each thoroughly and measure their opportunity costs before deciding. In truth, the most successful entrepreneurs are great risk managers.

Sacrifice doesn't end when your business starts to make money. Entrepreneurs who prioritize their companies over themselves reinvest and reinvent wisely. When combined with self-discipline, an entrepreneur's ability to manage risk offers the foundation for a sustainable business. If this requires sacrificing your need for remuneration, it can ultimately benefit your leadership capacity and develop a strong team culture. In the end, everyone can win.