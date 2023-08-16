Sports

Quavo's Yankees vs. Braves Gig Overshadowed by Big Issue, Video Shows

Rapper Quavo made a surprise appearance before Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, but it was dogged by technical issues.

The 32-year-old former Migos rapper, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, has teased the arrival of his new album, Rocket Power, which will drop on Friday after it was scheduled to be released earlier in the month.

As part of the promotion for it, Quavo did a short gig from on top of the Braves dugout, after walking down from the crowd, but there were problems from the start with his efforts not being shared by the sound system in the stadium.

With the rapper performing, his words were barely audible for the fans, with one reporter posting on X, formerly Twitter, that he was battling against a soundcheck by a country artist that was being played over the speakers at the same time.

Quavo was giving new single Who Wit Me and seemed unaware at the time that it might not be hitting all the right notes around the stadium.

Quavo
Atlanta-based rapper Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023, but the performance was dogged by sound issues. Getty Images

Yankees reporter Gary Phillips described what he was seeing and hearing inside Truist Park in a post on X: "Quavo just performed a song on top of the #Braves' dugout. The sound quality was not very good. Now Bryce Elder is warming up to a country song. Musical multitudes here at Truist Park."

This was another mini setback in the journey of his new album, which was delayed by the rapper until the end of the week.

Explaining in an Instagram post at the end of July, Quavo wrote: "We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch. 8/18 #RocketPower."

Earlier this year, Quavo apologized to his friend, the late rapper Takeoff, in a tribute song Without You.

Quavo
Atlanta-based rapper Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023. Getty Images

Migos rapper Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in the early hours of November 1, 2022. Quavo was seemingly with his friend that night in Houston, Texas, when Takeoff was hit with a stray bullet, according to his record label, Quality Control.

Just over two months after the incident, Quavo released a new song that directly addresses his feelings toward his friend. It contains heartfelt lyrics from the rapper, who pays tribute to Takeoff, who died at age 28.

The 4-minute song is available on SoundCloud as well as a lyrics video posted to Quavo's YouTube channel.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Quavo or baseball? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC