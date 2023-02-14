Queen Camilla Avoids Diamond Controversy With Coronation Crown Choice

Queen Camilla will avoid using a contentious diamond that is part of the British crown jewels for her coronation alongside King Charles III on May 6, according to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla was widely expected to wear the Queen Mother's crown, used by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother at her coronation in 1937, in which is set the Koh-i-Noor diamond, a stone with disputed ownership considered by many to be a spoil of Britain's colonialist past.

Instead, she will wear Queen Mary's crown, which was created in 1911 for the consort of King George V (Charles' great-grandfather), which sidesteps the use of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which had previously been set in Queen Mary's crown and has been replaced with a facsimile.

"Queen Mary's Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023," said a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Camilla breaks with the tradition of recent queen consorts by not having a new crown made especially for her coronation. The reasoning behind the choice of using an older crown was given as being mindful of "the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

For Camilla's use, Queen Mary's crown will be re-set with genuine stones, notably the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were formerly the personal property of Queen Elizabeth II inherited from her grandmother, Mary, and which had been included as part of the crown when it was made.

According to a palace press release, the minor changes being made by the crown jewelers reflect "the Consort's individual style."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

