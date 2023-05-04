Queen Camilla's Coronation Regalia: Heavy Crown, Consort's Ring and Scepter

On May 6, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first joint coronation of a king and queen consort for 86 years.

Though the coronation service itself follows closely the form set out by the historical Anglo-Saxon kings, Buckingham Palace has announced that the celebration will be updated to reflect modern Britain.

These changes have not yet been fully announced but it appears they do not extend to the regalia that will be used by the monarchs, as it has been confirmed that pieces from Britain's priceless collection of Crown Jewels will be prominently featured.

The Crown Jewels are pieces of important symbolic state regalia connected with the monarchy, including crowns, rings, swords, scepters and orbs. They are kept under lock and key at the Tower of London, guarded by the Yeoman Warders (better known as the "Beefeaters").

Queen Camilla photographed in Germany on a recent state visit, March 29, 2023. The queen will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 wearing regalia from the crown jewels. Samir Hussein/Getty

Camilla's road to the coronation has not been smooth. After the tumultuous decade of the 1990s that saw her reviled for her role in the breakdown of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, Camilla began a long route to public acceptance as the royal's second wife.

When the couple married in 2005, it was announced that, in the face of low public opinion, Camilla would be known only as "Princess Consort" when her husband became king. In 2022, this was rescinded by Queen Elizabeth who let it be known that it was her "sincere wish" that her daughter-in-law take the title of Queen Consort when her own reign ended.

Queen Mary's Crown

Queen Camilla has selected Queen Mary's crown to wear on the day of her coronation, marking the first time since 1902 that a queen consort has not commissioned a new crown for her personal use.

The decision to choose from the existing pool of crowns is believed to have been made with a consideration for the economy, at a time when Britain is experiencing a cost of living crisis.

From the crowns Camilla could have chosen from, Queen Mary's was not the most expected. Speculation pointed to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother's crown made in 1937 from platinum and diamonds as one that Camilla would choose. However, its inclusion of the highly controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, whose ownership is disputed by multiple countries, is likely to have ruled it as unsuitable.

Queen Mary's Crown photographed 2023. The crown will be worn by Queen Camilla at the coronation on May 6. BUCKINGHAM PALACE/ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST

Queen Mary's crown was made in 1911 for the wife of King George V, who are King Charles III's great-grandparents.

The crown is made of a silver and gold frame and set with 2,200 diamonds. Camilla has had some minor alterations made to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which had previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Consort's Ring

During the coronation service, Camilla will receive a ring symbolizing the unbroken promises she will make to God and her country.

The ring Camilla will use was made in 1831 for the consort of King William IV, Queen Adelaide.

The ring comprises a gold band set with rubies with a large central octagonal cut ruby set round with brilliant diamonds.

Queen Alexandra (crowned in 1902), Queen Mary (crowned in 1911) and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (crowned 1937) all used Queen Adelaide's ring at their coronations.

Queen Mary wearing her coronation regalia (L) including the crown, coronation ring and two scepters, 1911. And Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother photographed as she was crowned at Westminster Abbey (R) 1937. Hulton Archive/Getty Images/The Print Collector/Getty Images

Queen Consort's Rod with Dove

In 1685, Mary of Modena, the wife of King James II, became the first queen consort to be crowned in a coronation since the restoration of the monarchy, which had been abolished in 1649 and reinstated in 1660 with King Charles II.

Mary had a new set of queen's regalia commissioned by the royal goldsmith Robert Vyner, who, among other pieces, created two scepters—one being a rod of ivory with gold bands topped by a dove with closed wings.

The rod itself symbolizes "equity and mercy" according to the Royal Collection Trust, and the dove with closed wings represents the "holy ghost."

Queen Consort's Scepter with Cross

The Queen Consort's scepter with cross is another piece of coronation regalia commissioned from Robert Vyner by Mary of Modena.

The gold rod is made in three sections and decorated with rock crystals. The scepter is topped with an orb and cross.

The scepter has been used by every queen consort after Mary, and Camilla will receive it at the time the Archbishop of Canterbury crowns her.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.