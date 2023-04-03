Camilla's Secret Signal to Kate Middleton at Elizabeth's Funeral Resurfaces

Queen Camilla appears to gesture towards Princess Charlotte during a clip from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which has gone viral on TikTok.

The Queen Consort seemed to point towards the young royal as the funeral procession passed through Wellington Arch, around half a mile from Buckingham Palace on September 19, 2022.

Footage of the moment has gone newly viral on TikTok, after being viewed 1.1 million times.

A caption read: "Camilla gesturing to Kate Middleton (out of shot) to stop Charlotte talking." It is impossible to definitively know the meaning Camilla intended her hand gesture to convey.

The moment shows how much pressure the royals were under as they juggled the intense grief associated with saying goodbye to the queen with the spotlight of global attention.

Footage from the day shows a brief interaction between Charlotte and Prince George, before the princess leans over her shoulder and appears to mouth the word "ow."

Camilla then turns back towards Kate and points to Charlotte, whose behavior during the funeral service at the abbey was impeccable.

Charlotte and George will have the searing focus of live television cameras on them again as they attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023.

While Charles and Camilla will take center stage during the historic ceremony, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charlotte and George are expected to be at the abbey with their parents Kate and Prince William.

Kate Middleton stands alongside Princess Charlotte, Queen Camilla and Prince George, and in front of Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, outside Westminster Abbey at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, 2022. Charlotte and George were impeccably behaved at the service. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reports in the British media suggest the proud parents are yet to decide whether they think Prince Louis is too young for the somber service.

And there are also questions marks over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have been invited over for the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited but are yet to say whether or not they will attend, against the backdrop of a major rift within the family.

Charles paid tribute to the queen in his first Christmas broadcast as king in December 2022, three months after the funeral.

He said: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with my dear father.

"I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," he added. "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."