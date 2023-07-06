Queen Elizabeth's Aide Who Clashed With Harry Got 'Enhanced' Gag Clause

Prince Harry need not fear a counterattack from an old palace rival after an aide to Queen Elizabeth II was given an "enhanced confidentiality agreement," according to a biography.

Angela Kelly was so close to Elizabeth that she described herself as the monarch's carer, but after the queen's death she lost her grace and favor home at Windsor Great Park.

Kelly was given a new house by King Charles III 200 miles away in the Peak District, according to newly re-released biography Courtiers.

Author Valentine Low, royal correspondent for U.K. broadsheet The Times, wrote: "The deal may, however, have come with strings attached. It was always regarded as surprising that Kelly was allowed to publish two books about her life with the Queen: no other member of the palace staff has ever been given such freedom.

Prince Harry is seen at the High Court, in London, on June 6, 2023, while Angela Kelly, close confidante of Queen Elizabeth II, is seen at the late monarch's funeral in September 2022. The pair fell out over Meghan Markle's wedding day tiara. Leon Neal/Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"It was a reflection of the closeness of her relationship with the Queen, but after the death of her boss, it is possible that King Charles had a less generous approach to such matters.

"Was the house purchase made in return for an undertaking not to publish any more books?

"That sounds likely: according to one source, before leaving her job Kelly signed an 'enhanced confidentiality agreement' with the palace."

Low described how Harry was not the only person Kelly rubbed the wrong way, though their falling out is by far the most famous.

The prince described the argument over Meghan's wedding day tiara in his book Spare, detailing how they had struggled to get Kelly to arrange a hair trial for Meghan.

"When we finally reached her, she said the tiara would require an orderly and a police escort to leave the Palace," he wrote.

"That sounded...a bit much. But all right, I said, if that's protocol, let's find an

orderly and a police officer and get the ball rolling. Time was running out.

"Inexplicably, she replied: 'Can't be done.' Why can't it? Her schedule was too busy. She was being obstructive, obviously, but for what reason?"

Initially, however, he said he did not push the issue: "To my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy."

"Finally, Angela appeared out of thin air at Kensington Palace," he continued later in the book. "I met her in the Audience Room. She put before me a release, which I signed, and then she handed me the tiara.

"I thanked her, though I added that it would've made our lives so much easier

to have had it sooner. Her eyes were fire. She started having a go at me.

"Angela, you really want to do this now? Really? Now? She fixed me with a look that made me shiver. I could read in her face a clear warning. This isn't over."

The episode was particularly significant as it was one of a series that leaked to the British press in late 2018, though then Harry was accused of having a heated exchange with the queen about the issue.

Meghan Markle's tiara was the subject of a dispute between Prince Harry and Angela Kelly ahead of their wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Low described Kelly as one of the closest people to Elizabeth outside of direct family: "During the queen's last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly.

"Originally Elizabeth's dresser, Kelly had, over the years, become so much more than that.

"Her official title was Personal Assistant, Adviser and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen (Jewellery, Insignias and Wardrobe), but she was also her confidante, her friend and the person who looked after her more than anyone else; as Kelly would tell friends, she was effectively the queen's carer."

Courtiers was rereleased in paperback with new material on July 5, 2023.

