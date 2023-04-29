Culture

How Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Dress Featured Secret Good Luck Charm

By
Culture Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II Fashion King Charles Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II's favorite fashion designer inserted a special good luck charm into his design for her coronation dress, discreetly placed so she could touch it throughout the ceremony, a royal fashion expert has highlighted.

The build up to the coronation of Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, is in full swing in Britain with the ceremony planned to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The late queen's coronation took place in 1953, 70-years ago, and her outfit for the important and solemn ceremony dominated fashion magazines and newspaper coverage around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Dress
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress designed by Sir Norman Hartnell on display at Windsor Castle, July 2022. It contains a special good luck charm. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder discussed the design in a viral TikTok video that has gained in excess of 200,000 views, highlighting the luck charm incorporated by Sir Norman Hartnell.

Hartnell was entrusted by the queen with the design of her coronation dress as he had dressed her for the most significant event of her life up until that point, her wedding day.

The designer was a firm favorite of both Queen Elizabeth and all the female members of her family, having first been commissioned to design the wedding dress of her aunt, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, in 1935.

@themirandaholder Secrets of the Queen's Coronation Gown 👑 #coronation #thequeen #royalstyle #royalfashion #royalexpert ♬ original sound - Royal Facts Feuds & Fashion 👑

"The queen's coronation dress was undoubtedly the most important dress she would ever wear in her lifetime, and it was indeed a beautiful work of art," Holder told Newsweek.

"Painstakingly made by her couturier and confidant Sir Norman Hartnell, the historic garment took 8 months to conceive and construct, and is regarded today as one of the most important examples of twentieth century fashion design.

"The garment itself is utterly regal and magnificent without being at all ostentatious or gaudy. Consisting of the finest duchesse satin tailored into the Dior - inspired fit and flare design, which was the height of fashion at the time, the dress featured gold and silver embroidery at the Queen's specific request, which was laid out in three scalloped tiers, bordered with seed pearls and diamantés, bearing not only the emblems of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales but also the Commonwealth too."

Hartnell, Holder explained, submitted a number designs for the 27-year-old monarch to choose from. The eighth was selected, with slight modifications.

Read more
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Dress
Design for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress by the design house of Norman Hartnell (L) in 1953, and the queen on her way to Westminster Abbey on the day of her coronation wearing the dress (R) on June 2, 1953. Haywood Magee/Picture Post/Getty Images/Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

"There was one additional flourish which Hartnell secretly added to his masterpiece, without the Queen ever knowing until her big day," she noted, going on to explain that the designer added his own special good luck symbol into the dress' design.

"The couturier embroidered an extra detail onto the gown in the form of an exquisite four-leafed clover, a symbol of good luck and a demonstration of his devotion and admiration for the monarch," she continued. "The Symbol was placed exactly where the sovereign's left hand would rest during the ceremony so Queen Elizabeth would literally touch it for the most auspicious outcome."

The monarch was very pleased with the overall effect of her coronation dress and told Hartnell that it was "glorious." She considered it such an important design that she wore it again to the state openings of parliament during her Commonwealth tour in the months after the ceremony, where it was kept in its own cabin aboard the ship taking them from port to port.

Today, the coronation dress is part of the Royal Collection and has been exhibited on a number of occasions, most recently at Windsor Castle in 2022 to mark the late queen's Platinum Jubilee.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC