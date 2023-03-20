Queen Elizabeth Tribute in 'Peppa Pig' Sparks Wild Reactions: 'Dark Turn'

A Peppa Pig game has gone viral on Twitter after an abrupt cut to a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A clip shows Peppa enjoying jumping in a puddle with the late British monarch, who died on September 8, 2022.

The game then cuts from the light-hearted moment to show a tribute similar to one shown on the Peppa Pig Official Twitter account in the days after Elizabeth's death.

The abrupt change in tone stunned computer game blogger Ray Narvaez Jr who was recording a live Twitch at the time he saw it.

In a post viewed 1.2 million times and liked more than 30k times, he wrote on Twitter: "The new Peppa Pig game is WILD."

The new Peppa Pig game is WILD pic.twitter.com/vLzcu4iRZs — rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) March 19, 2023

In the clip, Peppa tells the queen: "Come on Your Majesty, jump in the puddles." The narrator then says "the queen is very good at jumping in puddles," before the animation of Elizabeth says: "That's the spirit, everybody jump. Splash, splash, splash."

The narrator then says: "What a jolly good time everyone is having jumping in puddles. Well done for completing our whistle-stop tour around London."

The scene then cuts to a still from Peppa Pig of the queen and Peppa jumping in puddles together with the words: "H.M. Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 In Memorium."

During his live broadcast, Narvaez Jr then put his hands up to his head before shouting: "What the f***. Oh my God. Oh s***."

One reply read: "Well... that took one heck of an unexpected dark turn. O_o."

Another reply, viewed almost 50k times, read: "Peppa Pig was the last person seen with the queen huh.... Hmmmmm."

Another read: "I'm glad they cut the JFK part of this game out of the America portion."

An inspiration to all generations, young and old.



Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWkfBjzHWD — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 8, 2022

Peppa Pig's tribute to Elizabeth appeared to go better when it was posted on Twitter the day the monarch died.

The show's official account wrote: "An inspiration to all generations, young and old. Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022 ❤️."

The image comes from an episode of the show titled Peppa Meets The Queen! in which Elizabeth gives an award to the character Miss Rabbit for being the hardest working person in Britain.

The children join Miss Rabbit at the palace to meet the monarch and discover that as queen she does not have time to play.

Peppa then shows Elizabeth how it is fun to jump in muddy puddles, but only if she wears her boots.

Newsweek contacted production company Hasbro for comment.

