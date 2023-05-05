Queen Elizabeth's Tip For Wearing Crown May Be Warning for King Charles

King Charles III may do well to heed the advice of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when wearing the Imperial State Crown on his coronation day, to avoid a potential medical disaster.

Charles will become the 40th monarch crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 and as part of the historic ceremony will wear two of the most important crowns in the British monarchy's collection; the St. Edward's Crown and the Imperial State Crown.

Weighing over 2 pounds each (the St. Edward's Crown being the heaviest at over 5 pounds) Charles will have to keep a steady head during the coronation, and at subsequent royal events where a crown has traditionally been worn.

Queen Elizabeth II was just 27 years old when she was crowned at Westminster Abbey and is reported to have kept the priceless ornaments at Buckingham Palace to practice walking with before her big day.

Speaking in 2018, for a BBC documentary looking back at her 1953 coronation she revealed just how difficult and potentially dangerous the historic jewel encrusted symbols of the monarchy can be.

Looking at the Imperial State Crown, created in 1937 for her father King George VI in a style adapted from the crown used by Queen Victoria, Elizabeth commented: "Fortunately my father and I have about the same shaped head, but once you put it on it stays. It just remains itself."

Broadcaster Alastair Bruce then asked if the queen found she had to keep herself very "still" while wearing the crown, which she did for many years to the State Opening of Parliament at which she read the annual sovereign's speech.

"Yes," she responded. "And you can't look down to read the speech. You have to take the speech up [to eye level] because if you did your neck would break or it would fall off!"

"So there are some disadvantages to crowns," she concluded, "but otherwise they're quite important things."

Of the two crowns Charles will use on coronation day he will only wear one of them once to an official event in his lifetime. The moment he is actually crowned king, Charles will have the St. Edward's Crown placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The St. Edward's Crown is a replica of the one said to have been used to crown Edward the Confessor in 1043. Edward was canonized in 1161, hence the name. After the abolition of the monarchy in Britain in 1649, the crown jewels were broken up and sold, including the original crown of St. Edward, which was considered a holy relic and kept at Westminster Abbey.

In 1660 the monarchy was restored and for the coronation of the new King Charles II a year later, a new crown was made using painted records of the original St. Edward's crown as source material.

The crown is made of solid gold set with precious stones and features a royal purple velvet cap and ermine band. It has been used to crown every monarch since Charles II, but is only worn at the point of coronation. Thereafter it is returned to the Tower of London where the crown jewels are stored.

After he has been crowned using St. Edward's Crown, Charles will change into the Imperial State Crown. This lighter model features some of the most important diamonds and precious stones in the priceless collection of the crown jewels.

The crown will be the one Charles wears on his journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony and in which he will be officially photographed. He may also wear the crown during the State Opening of Parliament to read the sovereign's speech each year.

As she became too old to wear the crown during the opening of parliament ceremony, Elizabeth read the sovereign's speech with it placed on a velvet cushion displayed next to her at the Palace of Westminster where parliament sits.

The crown jewels are not the personal property of the monarch, meaning they cannot sell them or change their use. They can, however, have the pieces altered to fit them, which is what Charles has had done to the St. Edward's and Imperial State Crowns.

At the coronation, Queen Camilla will also wear a crown. She has selected Queen Mary's crown, made in 1911 for King Charles' great-grandmother, the consort of King George V.

