Questions Raised as Child Dies after Finding Fentanyl at Bronx Day Care

Questions have been raised following a 1-year-old child's death after being exposed to fentanyl at a day care facility in New York City.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the Divino Niño day care inside an apartment in the city's Bronx borough after receiving a 911 call just before 3 p.m. last Friday.

When they got there, they found three children showing signs of opioid poisoning. Medics used the overdose-reversing medication Narcan to save an 8-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy. The 1-year-old, identified by police as Nicholas Dominici, was pronounced dead at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. All three children had fentanyl in their systems, police said.

Earlier in the day, another 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital when his mother grew alarmed after picking him up from the same day care facility. Narcan was also used to revive the boy.

Police and officials said on Monday that a package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was found inside the apartment. Residue of the highly potent drug was found under a mat where the children had napped, Joseph Kenny, the New York Police Department's chief of detectives, said at a news conference on Monday.

Grei Mendez, 36, who operated the day care, pleaded not guilty on Sunday to murder and attempted murder charges in the death of Dominici. She maintained she had no knowledge of the presence of fentanyl in the apartment. Carlisto Acevedo Brito, a 41-year-old man who rented a room inside the apartment, is awaiting arraignment on the same set of charges.

Police are searching for Mendez's husband, a spokesperson for the NYPD told the BBC. He is described as a co-conspirator in charging documents.

Officers found three kilo presses at the facility, Kenny said. "This device is commonly used by drug dealers when packaging large quantities of illegal narcotics," he said.

The day care facility, which opened in January this year, passed both of its inspections, authorities said, as well as a surprise visit made by inspectors on September 6. New York allows home-based day care centers for small numbers of children, provided they are licensed and inspected.

At Monday's news conference, reporters questioned how inspectors did not find any violations in the apartment.

The city's health commissioner, Ashwin Vasan, said those inspecting such facilities are required to verify identities, assess safety and look for whether essential equipment is provided.

"I'm very sorry, but one of the things my childcare inspectors are not trained to do is look for fentanyl," Vasan said. "But maybe we need to start. Maybe we need to start, but that has not been a part of our thinking for decades or years in doing this work." The city's Health Department has been contacted for further comment via email.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, added: "Let's be clear on something. The inspectors did not go in and see a drug lab and ignored it… they did not walk in and said, 'here's a drug lab, let me walk past it."

Adams added: "The team did their job. The individuals involved had no criminal records. They went in, did several inspections including a surprise inspection... they look to see if the place was clean, the place was clean. They did all of the proper inspections that they're supposed to do. They did their job. Who did not do their job are the people who were there to protect the children."

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin, has become a major contributor to overdose deaths across the country.

Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose deaths are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is often added to other drugs to increase their potency, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overdoses involving opioids—including prescription opioids, heroin, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl—killed more than 80,000 people in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly 88 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, according to figures on the CDC website.