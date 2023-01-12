Quiet Quitters and Data Security: A Risk Easy To Miss

By now you've likely heard of the "quiet quitting" trend — the active disengagement of employees who do the minimum required to stay on the job and draw a paycheck. Their negative impacts can go beyond the general lack of aspiration, though. Their active disengagement can negatively affect their peers. But there's another risk that you may not have considered — the risk to the security of your data and systems.

As Forrester analyst Jeff Pollard shared with VentureBeat: "It's important to be aware of quiet quitting, so a quiet quitter doesn't become a loud leaker." Loud leakers, he says, can pose a risk of insider data leaks or sabotage. And, in a work world that has become increasingly remote or hybrid, those risks are on the rise.

The Risk of Loud Leakers

The risks disengaged employees represent to organizations are not necessarily due to conscious decisions to put data at risk. Apathetic employees are employees who are more likely to make security mistakes because of their apathy and lack of interest or concern for the business. They're less likely to pay heed to education and communication around security and more likely to fail to take precautionary steps like changing passwords or thinking twice before clicking on suspicious links.

Being Alert to the Signs

There are a number of signs that may indicate an employee is becoming disengaged — or has already moved into the quiet quitter corner. These may include:

Taking more time off than usual.

Becoming less responsive to supervisors' and others' communication outreach — e.g., taking more time to respond or failing to respond to email, text or Slack messages.

A change in their tendency to volunteer for assignments or training opportunities.

A change in attitude or behavior — e.g., becoming quick to anger or exhibiting more negative behaviors toward coworkers or customers.

Being less productive or making more errors or mistakes in their work.

The signs are there — but managers and supervisors need to be alert to them. Alarmingly, there is data to suggest that as many as 85%of employees around the world may be quietly quitting. It pays to pay attention.

Technology Can Be an Aid

As technology continues to advance, it offers opportunities for companies to identify and quickly respond to potential risks. For instance, just-in-time prompts powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can interrupt employees about to enter or share potentially sensitive data.

But while technology offers opportunities for organizations to minimize risks from loud leakers, potentially greater strides can be made through people-to-people connections.

The Role of HR

Attacking the root cause of quiet quitters who have the potential to turn into loud leakers can reap benefits from improved engagement and productivity, minimizing turnover and avoiding the potential damage that loud leakers can cause.

HR can play an important role here by educating and coaching managers and supervisors to proactively engage, coach and counsel quiet quitters to entice more productive behaviors. They can:

Help managers identify the quiet quitters among them, especially those in remote settings where these behaviors can become harder to spot. For instance, employees who fail to engage actively in online meetings, who are less likely to share ideas or whose work habits indicate a decline in interest and commitment.

Coach and train managers to establish clear goals and objectives, maintain ongoing lines of communication with employees and provide feedback — both positive and constructive — to ensure employees know what's expected of them.

Encourage managers to recognize employees for their contributions. Again, remote employees may be especially prone to the "out of sight, out of mind" syndrome. Employees should receive praise when their efforts make a positive impact. Recognition boosts engagement.

Offer training and development opportunities to employees. Research shows that today's employees especially value development opportunities and will stay at — or seek out — employers that offer these opportunities. LinkedIn's 2022 Workplace Learning Report, for instance, indicates that the top factor employees point to for creating an exceptional work environment is having opportunities to learn and grow.

Work with disengaged employees to determine what might better motivate them and work to create an environment that is supportive and engaging.

Take swift action to provide course correction, which may include moving employees into new roles inside the company — or terminating those who simply aren't a good fit.

Don't let disengaged employees drag down your organization or negatively impact data security. Act quickly to identify quiet quitters and take action to help them become more productive. But if those efforts don't work, don't hesitate to end the relationship.