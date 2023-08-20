I Quit Alcohol for One Month, Here's Why I Wouldn't Do It Again

I am a social drinker, and for most of my adult life I have always been the first person to order shots and often the last person to stumble home. But these days, the morning after the night before is far from enjoyable.

It turns out people weren't joking when they said "hangovers get worse with age." I am on the wrong side of 20—and don't I know it. So when a three-month sabbatical trip through Europe in a camper van was approved by my managers, I was determined to make the most of every day.

This meant boozy nights out were a no-go, which is unusual for me as a vacation normally revolves around alcohol from the moment I set foot into an airport. This time, I felt different. However, after four weeks without a drop of alcohol, I decided I am not willing to go teetotal, and it turns out I'm not the only one.

A recent survey conducted by advertising service NCSolutions revealed 34 percent of 1,000 Americans are trying to drink less alcohol in 2023 and 28 percent have tried to "break up" with booze. The study also revealed Americans mainly drink because it's a fun activity to do with family and friends, and 74 percent of those who drink identify as social drinkers.

The left image shows reporter Lucy sitting in a restaurant with a bottle of water and the photo on the right was taken at Tara Canyon, Montenegro.

I'm not saying you can't have a good time without alcohol, but it definitely helps. I have found plenty of new hobbies that bring me joy, but not enough to completely pull the plug on alcohol. However, I have no intention of binge drinking again.

Week 1

During a working week, I only drink on the weekends with friends, but when you are traveling, every day feels like a Friday. So it was pretty tough to change my mindset at the start of the trip as I was in full on holiday mode as soon as I landed in Tivat, Montenegro. I had to remind myself this is an adventure, not a girls' party vacation.

I soon realized there was no time for a boozy night or a hangover as the days were jam-packed with activities such as a blue cave boat tour, exploring Kotor's old town, zip wiring across Tara Canyon and hiking in the breathtaking Durmitor National Park.

Week 2

A photo of reporter Lucy standing outside with the van in the background. During the first month, she had to remind herself it was an adventure, not a boozy vacation. Lucy Notarantonio

It was time to swap the mountains for the beach. I won't lie, as soon as I saw the sand and sea in Budva, I thought about a pina colada. But I have always been the type of person who drinks to get drunk and as that wasn't on the agenda, I didn't see the point. Even so, when the van broke down for a couple of days, my first thought was to have a few drinks, as it wasn't like we could go anywhere. But just because the van was broken didn't mean my legs were so I continued to explore on foot. There were times when I craved a couple of glasses of wine or a beer in the sunshine but I refrained from doing so.

Week 3

After two and a half weeks in Montenegro, we headed to Albania. At this point I was starting to miss the silliness that comes with being drunk. I am proud of myself for not giving in and thoroughly enjoying every day. I felt like my memory was improving and I was eating well. There were no greasy meals nor days spent in bed, yet there I was, counting down the days for a music festival that started on May 31 in Dhërmi, Albania, so I could really let my hair down.

Week 4

So far, there hadn't been any places that had a party vibe so I hadn't felt like I was missing out. I had mostly been surrounded by nature, hearing nothing but crickets. There were plenty of opportunities to relax with a glass of wine while taking in the views but I opted for a herbal tea instead. I noticed a shift in my mindset and I was now appreciating my hangover-free weekends more than ever. The thought of mindlessly downing drinks and nursing a severe headache the next day made me queasy. For the first time in my life, a glass or two of red wine with a meal sounded like a good idea.

Photos of Lucy in Albania; the left image is during a walk in Kruje and the right image is at a festival in Dhermi. Lucy Notarantonio

Week 5

A photo of Lucy lying on a hotel bed holding her throbbing head. This was the first and last hangover of the trip. Lucy Notarantonio

My month-long sobriety ended with a bang as I went to a music festival. I had around seven drinks and a couple shots on the first night, which was great at the time. In fact, they went straight to my head after a month off it, but the following day confirmed exactly why I set myself this challenge. I was completely bed bound all day and I had a pounding headache that would not go away so the second day of the festival was ruined. From that moment on, I realized that binge drinking is no longer for me.

What the Experts Say

Dr. Joseph A. Daibes, a cardiologist and founder of New Jersey Heart and Vein, told Newsweek: "Moderate alcohol consumption can positively impact mental health. Sharing a drink or two in social settings can foster relaxation and a sense of camaraderie, leading to reduced stress and improved mood. Many people find that moderate alcohol consumption can provide temporary relief from anxiety and tension, facilitating more natural interactions."

Dr. Ann Hester, an internist, told Newsweek: "Drinking alcohol in moderation generally means consuming it in a way that does not lead to negative health, social, or legal consequence."

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults over legal age should drink in moderation by limiting intake to two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women.

"The potential health benefits of moderate alcohol consumption, particularly red wine, are often attributed to compounds such as resveratrol and flavonoids. These compounds have been studied for their potential positive effects on heart health, inflammation, and even cognitive function. In addition, some authorities disagree with red wine having a benefit over alcoholic beverages. The pendulum is still swinging on this one," Hester, who is the author of Patient Empowerment 101: More than a book, it's an adventure! said.

Final Thoughts

After the hangover-free month, I won't lie, I felt amazing. I felt like I had accomplished many things and I could remember every second. I didn't spend any time in bed nor with my head down a toilet and I didn't experience hangxiety.

My relationship with alcohol has changed for the better and drinking to oblivion is no longer an option. But cutting alcohol completely out of my life isn't something I desire. I now appreciate a good glass of red wine and have the ability to call it a night after that.