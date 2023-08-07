Rachel Morin's Sister Says She 'Did Not Go Willingly' as Body Discovered

The sister of a Maryland woman who was reported missing over the weekend has suggested that foul play was involved after a body was found.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said they found a body in relation to their search for Rachel Morin and believe it is the 37-year-old, and that the missing person investigation had now become a homicide investigation.

However, Sheriff Jeff Gahler said while they "firmly" believe the body is that of Morin, they are waiting for official confirmation from the medical examiner.

Morin was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday when she left to walk the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, police initially posted on Facebook when the woman went missing.

When contacted for comment the Harford County Sheriff's Office referred Newsweek back to its press conference.

Rachel Morin's sister, Rebekah Morin, has since created a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral and a memorial fund. On the page, she suggested that her sister did not vanish willingly and said her sister's death was not an accident.

Newsweek reached out to Rebekah Morin via the donation page for comment.

"It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5, 2023, around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement," Rebekah Morin said on the page.

"It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS (Sudden infant death syndrome), and I find that I have to make yet another GoFundMe to help my mother, Patty Morin, with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place.

"This was not an accidentally [sic] death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has said the body of the female deceased was located at 1:07 p.m. Sunday off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air and that the investigation is ongoing.

Gahler cautioned the public about speculating and making claims in the case at these early stages. Police are still asking for the public's cooperation and for anyone who was in the area who saw anything suspicious to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office or Detective Golden at (410) 836-5430.