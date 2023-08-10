News

Rachel Morin's Boyfriend Interviewed After Murder, Police Confirm

By
The Harford County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the murder of Maryland woman Rachel Morin, confirmed in an update they have interviewed her boyfriend.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued a press release video on Wednesday on the progress they have made in the investigation into the death of the 37-year-old mother of five.

Despite not being named as a suspect by the police in their updates, online sleuths on social media have taken to accusing her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, of being involved. Tobin has denied his involvement in her death and Newsweek has contacted him via Facebook for comment.

Morin was initially reported missing by Tobin on August 5 when she did not return from a walk at the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, according to authorities. Her body was found on Sunday, August 6, and a homicide investigation was launched.

Rachel Morin Handout Photo
A handout photo showing Rachel Morin, age 37. Rachel was last seen around 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023, when she left to walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The Harford County Sheff's Office issued a press release video on Wednesday on the progress they have made in the investigation into the death of the 37-year-old mother of 5. Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office

Harford County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jeff Gahler did not state whether Tobin was a suspect but confirmed he had been interviewed.

"One question we have continued to get centers around whether we have interviewed the boyfriend in this case," Gahler said.

"The answer is yes we have, along with many other people who are close to Rachel.

"That is the way an investigation is conducted, we start with people who are in her close inner circle and others who may have known her or she encountered and work outward."

Some social media users have also claimed to have uncovered Tobin's criminal record. Newsweek has contacted police in Maryland to enquire about any previous offenses which Tobin may have on his record.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please," Tobin wrote on Facebook on Monday in response to the allegations against him.

In the latest update, Sheriff Gahler also said the police are not sharing all of their information with the public just yet in order to conduct a quality investigation. He also addressed the concerns of the community as he noted no one has yet been arrested in connection with the killing of Morin.

"I also know many of you are nervous to spend time on the trail, concerned that there might be someone in our midst preying on women," he said.

"Please know that as your Sheriff, but also as a husband and father of two daughters, I understand your fears."

He also remarked that the sheriff's office has increased its visibility on the Ma and Pa Trail, as there is now "a heavy presence of deputies" patrolling the area.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC