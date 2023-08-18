Rachel Morin Murder Suspect Has Photo and Info Released by Police

Police have released images, a video and a description of a suspect they believe murdered Maryland woman Rachel Morin.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was reported missing by her boyfriend on August 5, when she didn't return from a walk at the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Her body was found the following day and a homicide investigation was launched.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on August 17 and revealed that DNA evidence they had recovered at the scene of the crime allowed them to link the unknown individual to the murder.

Speaking at the press conference, Colonel William Davis asked the public for the help in identifying the suspect. Newsweek has contacted the Harford County Sheriff's Office via Facebook for comment.

Images of the unknown individual provided by the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Police believe this person is responsible for the murder of Rachel Morin. Getty

He clarified that DNA evidence found at the scene of the crime was a match to DNA evidence recovered in an unsolved assault case of a woman in Los Angeles, California. Newsweek has also contacted the Los Angeles Police Department via email for comment.

"The unknown male is described as being approximately 5' 09'' 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of hispanic decent," police said in a Facebook post, as they shared a brief video of the suspect.

The individual is seen leaving a home without a shirt in Los Angeles and appears to have been captured on a home security camera.

Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, also shared the video to his Facebook page and wrote "please help identify this scum bag."

"This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject's hairstyle may have changed," the police's Facebook post said. "This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states."

During the press conference, Colonel Davis also stated the police believe the suspect acted alone and emphasized that he doesn't represent the Hispanic community as a whole in the area. He added that authorities are partnering with the Hispanic community as part of the investigation in order to identify the suspect.

Davis also issued a warning to members of the community and asked them to remain vigilant.

"Our community is one that will work together, get the job done and bring this suspect to justice, " he said. "In the mean time, in the light of this new evidence, I urge our citizens to use caution while walking on our trails and throughout our community. Be alert, walk with a friend, don't allow yourself to be distracted by your cell phone or your headphones.

"Finally, if you see something that makes you feel uncomfortable or that you think is suspicious act on those instincts and call 911. Lastly, we will continue our increased presence on the Ma and Pa trail."

Police have said anyone who can identify the unknown male seen in the video, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at the tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.