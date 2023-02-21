'Racist' Attack Against Asian American Woman Goes Viral

A video of a man in San Francisco throwing eggs at an Asian woman as part of an alleged racist attack has gone viral on social media.

The victim, Michelle Young, shared the video—which has now been viewed more than 90,000 times—on her Twitter page on February 16 and detailed the experience.

She said a man began hurling racial abuse at her and threatened to launch eggs at her while she was on a bus.

After an intervention from a member of the public, the man, wearing a black and white hoodie, is seen exiting the vehicle and begins throwing eggs at the bus from the street.

Young wrote on Twitter: "Guy [with] lots of eggs came on and [started] yelling to me and the Asian girl next to me 'stupid Chinese b****.' A man on the bus stepped in & the guy started throwing eggs at him. Guy got off bus threw eggs through window. We all have egg in our hair!!"

Fellow passengers can be heard telling the man off for his behavior before he throws an egg at the man who intervened.

Young shared other clips of the alleged attacker, pelting the bus from the sidewalk.

San Francisco @BART just now. Guy w/lots of eggs came on and starting yelling to me and the Asian girl next to me “stupid Chinese bitch”. A man on the bus stepped in & the guy started throwing eggs at him. Guy got off bus threw eggs through window. We all have egg in our hair!! pic.twitter.com/C5p6shu9hZ — Michelle Young (@UntappedMich) February 16, 2023

I spoke with the nice guy who stepped in for all of us after when we got off the bus together. “Better me than you” he told me. There are wonderful people about in this world too. — Michelle Young (@UntappedMich) February 16, 2023

She added: "I spoke with the nice guy who stepped in for all of us after when we got off the bus together. 'Better me than you' he told me. There are wonderful people about in this world too."

Young said she had spoken with the San Francisco Police Department about the incident and that they are "moving things forward."

"If you were on the bus or were targeted by this man in the past, please send me a DM (direct message) as your statement is helpful. I'm on vacation with my family this week but thank you all again for your support," she appealed.

Following this post, other social media users shared their experiences, with one woman saying she had also faced abuse from the same individual.

Sharing her video, Twitter user Pikapika wrote: "This same guy yelled at me and insulted me, and threw cheese at me this past Christmas December 25th 10am on [the]38 bus too.

This same guy yelled at me and insulted me, and threw cheese at me this past Christmas December 25th 10am on 38 too… This is not his first time!!! (I did not get the part he called me “prostitute” or “bitch” cuz he hesitated when he saw me recording) pic.twitter.com/tICqt2A5um — mehmeow (@PIKAPIKA_0) February 17, 2023

"This is not his first time. (I did not get the part he called me a 'prostitute' or 'b****' cuz he hesitated when he saw me recording."

In her clip, the user says that the man began hurling racist slurs at her.

The man is seen threatening to beat up another passenger as they speak to him about his behavior. He is then seen hurling shredded cheese at her and on the floor.

Newsweek has contacted Michelle Young and the San Francisco Police Department for comment.