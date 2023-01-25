How Cat Now Tells Owner He Wants Food Delights Internet: 'More Manners'

A hilarious video of a cat letting its owner know it wants food has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.3 million views.

In the video, the Ragdoll cat named Jupiter can be seen carrying his food bag across the kitchen and placing it in his food bowl before turning around to look at his owner, who can be heard laughing in the background. The video was posted by Glos Giuseppe Lo Schiavo who describes himself as a "artist and cat dad."

The caption reads: "How my cat tells us he wants food now!! He has more manners than me!!!"

What Is a Ragdoll Cat?

Described as "docile and sweet" by pet nutrition brand Purina, Ragdoll cats have seen a surge of popularity in recent years.

The Ragdoll is a man-made breed created by California-based cat breeder Anne Baker in the 1960s. She bred together an Angora-type cat, with white gloves and boots with a Siamese-color body, with a solid black cat to create her first Ragdolls. "The goal in creating the Ragdoll was to produce a glamourous act with a very laid back, relaxed nature, ideal as a family companion. It is safe to say that goal was achieved, the Ragdoll is renowned for their super chilled attitude to life!" says Purina.

Pet advice website Fetch reports that although Ragdolls need a little bit of maintenance, they are relatively easy to care for. "Despite their longer fur, Ragdoll cats are relatively low maintenance. The Ragdoll cat's coat benefits from regular brushing with a steel comb to prevent tangles from forming and to minimize shedding. Ragdoll cats do shed, but they don't shed as much as breeds with thicker, [woolly] undercoats. In fact, Ragdoll shedding mainly occurs when the seasons change in the spring and fall, and the light fluffy fur is easy to pick up and throw away.

"Keeping your Ragdoll's nails trimmed will save your furniture from any accidental snags. Regularly brushing your Ragdoll's teeth (ideally every day) can help reduce plaque build-up and lower the risk of dental disease, which reportedly affects up to 90% of cats over the age of 4."

Pamela Schlachter commented: "'THIS is supposed to be your job.' *dumps food in bowl*."

Lulu said: "Can't be any clearer, what a smart kitty."

Vanessa Nguyen wrote: "I was waiting for him to open that bag and pour it into the bowl."

