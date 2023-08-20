Store Owner Shot Dead by Man Angered at Her Rainbow Flag

A woman in California has died after being shot by a man who was reportedly angered about the display of a rainbow flag at the deceased's store.

Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station deputies were alerted to reports of a shooting at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, near Lake Arrowhead, northeast of Los Angeles on Friday, August 18.

Police from San Bernadino said in a Saturday release: "When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as Laura Ann Carleton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Carleton deceased at the scene.

A rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 25, 2017. Police said Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot by a man who had made disparaging comments about a rainbow flag displayed at her store. Getty

"During the response to the initial scene on Hook Creek Road, deputies received updates from sheriff's dispatch indicating the suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot and was seen on Torrey Road, east of Highway 173."

Deputies later located the suspect, who was still armed with a handgun, near Torrey Road and Rouse Ranch Road.

The suspect who was still armed, according to reports, was killed in a shootout after being approached by officers. No law-enforcement officials were injured.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division also responded and has taken over the investigation.

A law-enforcement spokesperson added: "Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton."

Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ, which says its aim is to create an inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ people in the area, paid tribute to Carleton in a Saturday Facebook post.

It read: "Today was a very sad day for Lake Arrowhead and for the LGBTQ community. Our friend and supporter Lauri Carleton @magpi_shop was murdered defending her lgbtq+ Pride flags in front of her store in Cedar Glen, California.

"Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+ but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed. From what we understand the suspect is no longer a threat."

Democratic California Senate candidate for District 19 Lisa Middleton, who is transgender, called for an end to gun violence in a Saturday post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I was devastated to learn the news of the tragic murder of Lauri Carleton near Lake Arrowhead yesterday.

"Reports suggest that the murderer committed this senseless act of violence in response to Lauri flying a Pride flag at her shop Mag Pi. Cheryl and I mourn for her loss and wish her husband and their nine children peace and comfort.

"I am grateful to the brave San Bernadino County Sheriff's deputies who responded yesterday.

"While there is much we still need to learn about this attack, we do know this: all Americans deserve to be safe from gun violence and we must reject hate, fear, and discrimination in all its forms."

Newsweek has contacted the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department for comment via email.