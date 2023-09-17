World

Ramzan Kadyrov Appears in Video After Death Rumors Swirl

By
World Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Russia Vladimir Putin

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appeared in a video online just days after unconfirmed reports suggested the key Kremlin ally was critically ill.

In a video posted to Kadyrov's Telegram account, the leader of the southern Russian republic filmed himself walking through the rain in an unspecified location, with a separate video showing a tarmac path with turf and a line of trees appearing to be captured from Kadyrov's point of view.

"I strongly advise everyone who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the internet to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order," Kadyrov wrote in the caption of the two videos, uploaded to social media on Sunday.

Newsweek is not able to independently verify when, nor where, the video appearing to show Kadyrov was recorded. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been contacted for comment via email.

The video comes after a Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson told eastern European outlet Nexta that Kadyrov, who took over as Chechen leader in 2007, "has been sick for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems."

Kadyrov "has been in a very serious condition for the past few days," Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, told Ukrainian outlet Ukrinform on Friday.

Reports have presented conflicting information about Kadyrov's health. "Some say that he has already died, some that he is in critical condition and fell into a coma due to severe kidney failure or that he was poisoned," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser with Ukraine's Interior Ministry, said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Unconfirmed reports have also suggested Kadyrov blamed his physician, Elkhan Suleymanov, of attempting to poison him. Newsweek could not independently verify these reports.

One Russian-language Telegram channel with more than 224,000 subscribers reported on Sunday that Kadyrov had died over the weekend, although there is no evidence to support this. A Ukrainian outlet also reported early on Sunday that the Chechen leader had died on Saturday evening, Moscow time, without providing corroborating information.

Kadyrov is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most staunch allies, and experts suggest the Chechen leader is heavily reliant on the Kremlin to maintain his grip on power. Putin and Kadyrov have a "father-son relationship," but one that hinges on "mutual dependency," experts previously told Newsweek.

He has publicly thrown his wholehearted support behind Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and has committed Chechen fighters loyal to his regime to Russia's war effort.

Ramzan Kadyrov
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov seen during a State Council meeting in the Grand Kremlin Palace on December 23, 2015, in Moscow, Russia. Kadyrov has appeared in a video online just days after unconfirmed reports suggested the key Kremlin ally was critically ill. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC