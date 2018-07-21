Migos Rapper Offset Arrested on Gun Charges

Offset, part of the rap group Migos, was arrested on gun charges on Friday after a traffic stop in Jonesboro, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta.

Police pulled Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, over in his Porsche 911 when the car failed to maintain its lane, according to Atlanta news outlet WSB.

Officers alleged that the car smelled of marijuana and searched the vehicle. They found three guns, less than an ounce of marijuana, and $107,000 in cash, according to statments Clayton County Police provided to the news media.

Cephus, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor charges for improper lane change and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

His bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime. Both men are still being held at Clayton County Jail, according to ABC News.

Cephus is currently serving five years of probation following a 2015 arrest for drugs and weapons possession. He had been arrested with the two other Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff, after a performance at Georgia Southern University, according to Rolling Stone, and served eight months in prison. He was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

This arrest comes ten days after Cephus and fellow rap artist Cardi B announced the birth of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. The two had quietly married offset in September 2017. In a statement tweeted in June, Cardi said, “There are moments I want to keep for myself.” Cephus has three other children from previous relationships.