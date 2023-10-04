Rapper Sexyy Red's Donald Trump Comments Spark Debate

Rapper Sexyy Red has spoken out in defense of former President Donald Trump, saying she wants to see him back in office.

Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red, joined comedian Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast on Tuesday where she revealed her support for the Republican.

During the interview, the two discussed her rise to fame, losing loved ones early, opening for Drake, and her thoughts on Trump and his 2024 White House run.

Von asked: "Do you think more people are going to support Trump now in the hood?"

Sexyy Red at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in October this year in Atlanta, Georgia. Rapper Sexyy Red has shared her support for Donald Trump in a recent interview, stating she wants him back in office. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Red, who is from St. Louis, Missouri, spoke over the host: "I like Trump, yeah they support him in the hood."

She continued: "At first, I don't think people was f***** with him like they thought he was racist, saying little s***, and you know, against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people their free money. Oh baby we love Trump, we need him back in office."

The host agreed that "a little bit of free money goes a long way."

Red also said she enjoyed watching Trump's interactions with people and interviews, calling him "bold" and "funny" and that "we need people like him."

Her controversial comments divided users of the social media app X, formerly Twitter, when a video of the interview appeared.

One fan commented on the interview online, saying: "I knew I liked her" while another added: "Yesss love her for this."

"I agree with everything Sexxy Red said," an enthused social media user said.

Another offered: "Ohh we definitely support her now QUEEN."

However, her outspokenness caught many off guard with an army of people not wanting to hear her political views.

"And just like that we're over her," a viewer chimed in.

A second shared: "Stop talking... no one cares what you think politically sexy red."

Using the interview against her, an onlooker quoted her and said: "'He use to be calling people fat he funny' oh she got a evil spirit actually."

The interview was called "cringe as f***" by a watcher, while another said: "And just like that... I can't support her and her ignorance any longer. *smh[shaking my head]*"

Trump is frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, with polls showing him way ahead of his GOP rivals.

Also in the interview, Red opened up about living in a single-parent household and how her stepdad, who "changed" her life for the better, was killed when she was young.

Red, who joined Drake in August as the opening act for his It's All A Blur tour, revealed that she was not "nervous" about opening for the Canadian rapper but that it took her a while to shake negative thoughts and worry about "people not liking" her when she started out.

Von's podcast has landed other guests in hot water, with Jordan Peterson coming unstuck after his appearance. The guest pointed out Von's T-shirt with a Rat King slogan on it and told a story involving rats, which an onlooker called out as it appeared the commentator had confused a villain's monologue from the James Bond film Skyfall with "historical fact."