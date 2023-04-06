Tech & Science

Bride Finds Out She Has Just Days to Live After Wedding Due to Rare Illness

A woman who had battled with her health for years married her partner after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and told she had only days left to live.

Ashleigh McMahon, a 29-year-old from Liverpool in the U.K., was told she was suffering from an aggressive form of ovarian cancer called mucinous ovarian carcinoma in January 2023.

She underwent two months of chemotherapy, the Liverpool Echo reported, but to no avail, and she was told that there was nothing more that could be done. She was placed on end of life care, and decided to marry her partner of 11 years, John, at short notice.

woman with sore abdomen
A file photo of a woman with a painful abdomen. Ashleigh McMahon was diagnosed with mucinous ovarian cancer after years of painful symptoms, and married her partner in hospital during her final weeks. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Mucinous ovarian carcinoma is a form of ovarian cancer whereby tumors form on the surface of the ovary that are large and filled with a mucus-like fluid. Mucinous ovarian cancer only accounts for about 3 percent of all epithelial ovarian cancers, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

This form of cancer can either begin in the ovary or be a result of cancer spreading from elsewhere in the body,according to Healthline. Tumors of this cancer can grow to large sizes, on average around 7 inches across, which is why the cancer is often caught early. For McMahon, it was unfortunately diagnosed too late.

"Ladies - you know your body, you know when something isn't right - fight for your diagnosis, ask for other [doctors], second opinions, even if that means hitting a million walls of excuses along the way because there is nothing worse than it getting worse," McMahon said in a Facebook post.

Before her diagnosis, McMahon had spent four years trying to figure out what was causing her symptoms—including nausea, pelvic pain, stomach bloating and irregular periods—initially being thought to be suffering from cyclical vomiting syndrome. She was then later diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) when they found cysts on her ovary.

PCOS is a condition affecting between 6 percent and 12 percent of reproductive-age women in the U.S., and can cause multiple small, non-cancerous cysts on the ovaries and higher levels of male androgen hormones.

ovarian cancer
A file image of a micrograph of ovarian tissue with mucinous ovarian cancer. iStock / Getty Images Plus

"Ovarian cysts can be common and usually go on their own - but anything above 5cm is a concern. My first was 14cm [5.5 inches], my second 16cm [6.3 inches], and my recent was a complex 20cm [7.9 inches]," McMahon said in the Facebook post.

"Around three to four years of illness, two years consisting of four surgeries, and my cysts were borderline cancer. This resulted in a full hysterectomy, part of my stomach removed, the omentum of my bowel removed and my appendix."

The cysts turned out to be cancerous, and didn't respond well to the chemotherapy, leading to her terminal diagnosis.

McMahon is now preparing her funeral arrangements. She is being treated with painkillers, anti-sickness and anti-anxiety drugs in her final weeks, according to a GoFundMe set up to help the couple afford the funeral. They have raised £4,400 [$5,486] of their £5,000 [$6,234] goal.

McMahon and her partner married on April 3 in the hospital.

"We knew we had to do it now, because it was getting progressively worse," John told the Liverpool Echo. "On Monday the hospital got in touch with the registry office for us, I got a call at 9.30am, and we married at 2.30pm in a private room on her ward. It was magical, I couldn't have asked for anything better. The hospital went above and beyond for us and I can't express how thankful we are."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Do you have a question about mucinous ovarian carcinoma? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

