Tech & Science

Rare Frog Species Survives Major Wildfire, Scientists Discover

By
Tech & Science Wildlife Frogs Wildfires Endangered Species

A year after the Mosquito Fire scorched much of Northern California, a rare species of frog has been found to have survived the huge blaze.

One of the largest populations of California red-legged frogs lived in Big Gun Conservation Bank in Michigan Bluff, California. However, there were fears that this group may have been wiped out by the blaze: until now.

The Mosquito Fire burned for 46 days, having started on September 6, 2022. It resulted in 76,000 acres of National Forest and privately-owned lands being burned, destroying several homes and large areas of animal habitat.

rare frog
A California red-legged frog is seen in Big Gun Conservation Bank in Michigan Bluff, California. The frog was found months after the Mosquito Fire, giving biologists hope that the threatened amphibian will make a comeback in the area. Rick Kuyper/USFWS

Nevertheless, the tenacious little frog has been spotted back in the burned area, providing hope to conservationists about the future of the species.

"The Mosquito Fire went right through one of the most robust populations of the frog in the Sierra Nevada. It will take time for this area to recover, but the fact that this frog is still here shows the resiliency of wildlife," Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office's Sierra Cascades Division Supervisor Rick Kuyper said in a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service statement.

The frogs are one of the largest native frog species in the western U.S., growing as large as 5.5 inches. Their populations dwindled because of over-harvesting for food in the 19th and 20th centuries, and continue to be threatened by the destruction of their wetland habitats because of encroachment of farm land and residential areas.

burned area
In 2022 the Mosquito Fire burned through habitat in the Tahoe National Forest, home to California red-legged frogs, a threatened species. Ian Vogel/USFWS

They are now listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as near-threatened as of 2021, and are federally listed as a threatened species.

Before the blaze, conservationists had been working to expand the frog's range, with 19 ponds being provided in the Tahoe National Forest to help the frogs populate a bigger area. After the fire, it was feared that the frogs may have been wiped out.

"When we got out to the ponds on the Tahoe National Forest, we could see that the area burned at a very high intensity. Almost every tree and shrub surrounding the ponds was killed, and most of the downed logs were completely consumed. We also saw that the water in the ponds was very cloudy due to the unstable soils left behind from the fire," Ian Vogel, a senior wildlife biologist with the service's Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office, said in the statement.

frog ponds
Biologists inspect a new ponds built in Tahoe National Forest for California red-legged frogs in December 2021. In 2021 and 2022 a number of ponds were provided for the frogs within a mile of Big Gun Conservation Bank, home to the largest population of California red-legged frogs in the Sierra Nevada. Meghan Snow/USFWS

Thankfully, a frog was spotted in the remains of one of the ponds at Big Gun Conservation Bank last month.

"Even though the area burned at high severity, the vegetation will eventually return. As the land and frog populations recover, we think it's likely the frogs will expand to the ponds on the Tahoe National Forest," said Vogel.

The scientists hope to return to the area in the spring, after the frogs' November through April breeding season, to investigate if the ponds become successful breeding grounds.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about frogs? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC