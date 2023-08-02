Arkansas Red Lobster Finds Rare Specimen Scientists Want to Study

An extremely rare, bright-orange lobster has been rescued from becoming dinner at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Instead of the usual blue-black hue of a live lobster, this crustacean appeared naturally orange, making it a one-in-30 million anomaly.

The lobster was delivered to the restaurant in a shipment from Maine last week, local news KATV reports, and is thought to be around 7 years old. After being quarantined, the lobster will be sent to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, so that it can be studied by scientists.

A rare orange lobster, named Cheddar, found at a Red Lobster restaurant last July. The new orange lobster, also found at a Red Lobster in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will be taken to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for study Red Lobster press release

Lobsters are usually a darker, duller color until cooked, when they turn the classic orange-red color. This lobster, however, was naturally orange.

One such lobster was caught in June this year off the coast of Maine's Casco Bay, which was rehomed at the University of New England's Marine Science Center.

Markus Frederich, professor of marine science at the University of New England, suggested that the rare coloration of these orange lobsters may be due to a genetic mutation in genes that produce certain proteins that cause the lobster's shell to have color.

"Mutations in these genes are very rare," Frederich told CNN in June. "In addition to genetics, environment [and] diet also seems to play a role."

Stock image of lobsters with normal coloration. This type of lobster only achieves the familiar orange color after being cooked. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Due to their brighter hue, having this kind of mutation is actually disadvantageous to the lobsters in the wild, as it makes them much more visible to predators.

Lobsters can also come in other rare color morphs, including blue, considered to be a one-in-two million find.

Some scientists disagree with these likelihoods, however: Bill Murphy, a New England Aquarium senior aquarist, told food website The Takeout that orange lobsters might be more like one in 10 million, not one in 30 million—still long odds.

Despite these lobsters' rarity, this isn't the first time that a Red Lobster restaurant has encountered one of these terracotta crustaceans: last summer, a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida, also discovered one of their stock was bright orange.

This lobster, named Cheddar after the chain's Cheddar Bay Biscuits dish, was also welcomed by the Myrtle Beach Ripley's Aquarium.

"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who helped save Cheddar, in a statement last July. "A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."

