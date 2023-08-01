Shock as Woman Reveals What It's Like To Have an 'Insane Amount of Hair'

We all want what he can't have. If we have curly hair we want straight or vice versa. So it should come as no surprise that when one woman recently took to TikTok to lament her extraordinarily thick hair, it prompted many TikTokers to share their thin hair stories.

In a video posted by Chastity Miller, which has over 350,000 views, she can be heard saying: "This is what it's like to have an insane amount of hair. This is one braid, this is half of my hair."

Miller shows off the braid, which is noticeably thicker than the average person's hair, before revealing a similar braid on the other side.

"There's a whole other braid over here. Insane," she says.

This stock photo shows a woman with thick hair. One TikToker has shown off her strikingly thick hair in a video that has attracted more than 350,000 views. dimid_86/Getty Images

"If I put all of my hair together I think it would be less than one section of one of your braids! Your hair is gorgeous!," commented one user on TikTok.

Hair follicles are the tube like structures that surround the root and strand of hair, and they can come in all shapes and sizes.

"Some people have wider follicles—and therefore, thicker hair strands—than other people. Genetics influences hair thickness, but other factors like hormones and age are important factors, too," reports genetic testing company 23andMe.

It's generally accepted that genes play the largest role in hair thickness, especially the Ectodysplasin A receptor (EDAR gene), a genetic determinant of hair thickness and straightness. The receptor is prevalent in east Asian populations and is thought to play a strong role in the commonality of thick straight hair among populations originating in that region.

Therefore, some of us may be lucky enough to be have been born with thicker hair, like Miller, who Newsweek has reached out to via TikTok. However that does not mean that such individuals are not susceptible to hair thinning, which has a number of causes.

Hair loss may be hereditary, which is the most common cause of hair loss in men and women worldwide according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

"It means that you've inherited genes that cause your hair follicles (what each hair grows out of) to shrink and eventually stop growing hair. Shrinking can begin as early as your teens, but it usually starts later in life," the association says.

A hormonal imbalance is another common cause of hair loss, predominantly in women, which can often be caused by polycystic ovary syndrome.

"It leads to cysts on a woman's ovaries, along with other signs and symptoms, which can include hair loss," says the AAD.

Some forms of contraception are also implicated in hair loss in women.

"Stopping some types of birth control pills can cause a temporary hormonal imbalance," the AAD says. "Women who develop a hormonal imbalance can develop thinning hair (or hair loss) on their scalp."

TikTok users were in awe of Miller's thick hair.

"How does it feel to live my dream?" commented one user.

"My whole head is maybe one third of one of them braids," said another.

"I know most people think it's a blessing but too much hair is a nightmare!" said a different TikToker.

