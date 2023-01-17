Rare Wolf-Dog Hybrid Given To Shelter Finally Gets His 'Happily Ever After'

A rescue dog who has been identified as part wolf has found his forever home.

Four-year-old Zeus, was taken in by the rescue team at Potter League for Animals in Rhode Island. They thought that the large pup was likely a wolf-dog hybrid, believing he is one-third German Shepherd, one-third Husky and one-third wolf.

"As soon as I saw him in person my heart melted," new owner Ron Monroe from Vermont told Newsweek. "He is such a sweet boy."

An official DNA test for Zeus has been conducted and Potter League has confirmed that the dog is at least part wolf.

It is illegal to keep pure wolves as pets in the U.S. and they are protected under endangered wildlife species regulations. It is also illegal to own wolf-dog hybrids in many states—something which presented a problem when it came to re-homing Zeus.

The Federal Animal Welfare Act defines wolf-dogs as domestic animals under the same regulations as other breeds. But each state has its own policy on the animals.

In some states, including Rhode Island, it is completely illegal to keep a wolf-dog as a privately owned pet. But other states do allow them to be considered as domestic animals.

On January 5, Potter League for Animals shared an appeal to help Zeus find a new home in a state where it was legal for him to be owned as a pet.

"Zeus is illegal to privately own in Rhode Island and the surrounding states. Additionally, Zeus does have a medical condition making him prone to seizures which is managed by medication," Potter League for Animals told their followers.

"He has lived with other dogs, cats, and kids, and most of his life has been that of an indoor dog, which makes sanctuary placement unsuitable," Potter League for Animals said. "There are a handful of states that he is legal to own, and we really need your help to reach those states. Vermont & New Jersey are the closest to us, but that is not to preclude other states further away that allow hybrids to be privately owned."

On Saturday, Potter League for Animals announced the happy news that Zeus had found his "happily ever after" in a post on Facebook.

At his new home in Vermont—where wolf-dog hybrids are legal—his adoptive owner is thrilled to have Zeus as a new family member.

"I made the arrangements to drive down the five and a half hours on Saturday morning to adopt him," Monroe said. "He loves to snuggle at night to sleep and loves playing outdoors in the snow.

It's not all been plain sailing though.

"He does have a lot of anxiety issues and needs lots of attention and love," Monroe said.

Nevertheless, Monroe says Zeus is a fantastic pet.

"The part-wolf aspect is amazing," he said. "People are drawn to him because of his looks and he is very friendly to everyone."

"In the long run he is going to thrive and be loved by all," said Monroe.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.