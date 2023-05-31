I'm on a Raw Food Diet, My Health Has Never Been Better

I'm a clinical nutritionist that defends a natural hygiene lifestyle. That means health through healthful living. No supplements, no drugs; just living a healthy lifestyle.

It's not just for preventing disease, but can also reverse its effects, too. I reversed my diabetes and a lot of other health issues just by following a healthy lifestyle.

I've been living on a raw food diet of fruits and vegetables for 17 years. It changed my life.

I was sick. I had diabetes and was about to have back surgery and also nose surgery. I was always with fever; colds, runny nose, allergies, intestinal issues like bloating and being constipated. I was in a really bad situation.

But I looked healthy because I started lifting weights and eating what I thought was better back then. I knew I was sick, though, so I decided to change my whole life because I saw in raw foods a chance to heal.

I now live primarily off fruits. Even after all these years I still can't actually grasp, and almost don't believe, that eating primarily fruit has had these positive health effects rather than making me sick or weak or anemic.

Psychologically, I now feel very strong. I'm emotionally stable, socially adept, and am very empathetic. I'm in control of myself and in tune with my emotions. I've never had depression or anxiety since adopting this diet.

Before, I had anxiety. Not anymore.

I also feel more neurologically healthy. I'm more coordinated, I learn things faster, my memory and thought retention has improved, and I'm better at sports. My greater mental clarity enables me to be more creative.

And my reproductive system also works better; I have a higher libido, my testosterone level is always elevated, and I have a great sex life.

Health-wise, I have reversed the effects of my diabetes, my back pain, my constipation, and my allergies.

I couldn't breathe through one of my nostrils because I was having allergic reactions so often, always sneezing and sensitive to any changes in the weather.

Since going raw, I've had no symptoms from all my past ailments or any of those that I might expect to experience now I'm approaching 40 years old. All round, I'm just more productive and happier than I've ever been in my entire life.

I attribute it mostly to eating raw food. But it's not all about diet. I also live a natural hygiene lifestyle. I go to sleep early and I exercise every day.

That's one of the reasons that eating fruits and vegetables help a lot; they're the perfect fuel to exercise every day.

When I was a kid, I was low-performance in school and at sports. I couldn't see myself writing books. Now, I have 10 books published. I created a company. I have several jobs in nutrition. I look after myself, go on dates, take care of my garden—I have 350 trees.

That's a lot. And I can do a lot. I'm so much more productive in my career and in life because I'm so healthy. This is what 17 years of eating raw fruit and vegetables did to me.

It's the best thing I could ever imagine—perfect health.

Eduardo Corassa is a clinical nutritionist. He runs a YouTube channel called Dr. Corassa Raw Food Nutrition.

All views expressed are the author's own.

