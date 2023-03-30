Raymond Train Derailment Causes Huge Fire in Minnesota

A train reportedly derailed in western Minnesota on Thursday, causing residents of the community of Raymond in Kandiyohi County to be evacuated.

Minnesota local news station KNSI reported that numerous cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed on the western edge of Raymond, a city of less than 1,000 citizens, at around 3 a.m. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, as reported by KNSI, a fire started in some of the cars which were carrying a form of ethanol and a corn syrup liquid.

Raymond's fire department reportedly responded to the emergency together with the fire departments of other nearby cities, and firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement helped evacuate the western Minnesota town.

An emergency shelter for the evacuated Raymond residents was reportedly set up at the Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg. Residents will later be moved to Unity Church, in Prinsburg.

According to reports, emergency responders are still working to contain the fire that followed the derailment.

KSTP reporter Chris Egert wrote about the incident on Twitter: "BREAKING NEWS: train derailment in the Western Minnesota community of Raymond. The Sheriff's Office has evacuated some residents. HWY 23 is closed as the tracks run right along the road."

BREAKING NEWS: train derailment in the Western Minnesota community of Raymond. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some residents. HWY 23 is closed as the tracks run right along the road. We have multiple crews headed to the scene. Pictures and video coming soon on @kstp pic.twitter.com/xBWwtLnAcz — Chris Egert (@ChrisEgertTV) March 30, 2023

