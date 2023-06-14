Watch 'Reactive' Dog Almost Euthanized Slowly Fall in Love With Sister

Many dogs once labeled 'aggressive' or 'reactive' don't get a second chance, but one lucky canine on the euthanasia list was lucky enough to find its forever home.

The viral TikTok video, viewed over 617,000 times, was shared under the username a.gsd.named.odin. In it, Odin the German shepherd can be seen "falling in love" with his new sister Maisie. He was lovingly and responsibly brought back to life by his owner Alyssa Broughton, 28, from Brigg in North Lincolnshire, England.

Broughton is a qualified and professional dog trainer, and an advocate for "positive reinforcement, patience, compassion, and gentle training." "I wanted to show the transformation in Odin over time as he learned to feel safe and open up to Maisie," she told Newsweek. "In the first few clips, he is stiff and uncertain, despite her attempts to solicit play. He moves away from her, gives her the 'whale eye', and licks his lips, all of which are signals that he would like some space; in one clip, he is a little more clear about this by lifting his lip at her.

Photo of Alyssa Broughton, 28, with her "reactive" German shepherd Odin, and his best friend, Maisie. She told Newsweek that Odin was at first a bit standoffish. Courtesy of Tom Broughton

"Then we have a bit of a middle ground where they are walking together side by side, he is allowing her into his space and even getting into hers," said Broughton. "And finally, we see them running and chasing together and playing freely, with Odin giving great signals that he feels comfortable such as rolling on his back or offering a play bow."

Fear and anxiety in dogs is more common than previously believed, according to a 2020 survey of Finnish owners of 13,715 pet dogs by Hannes Lohi, a geneticist at the University of Helsinki. Fear and anxiety are causing behavioral problems that, in extreme cases like Odin's, can lead to them being euthanized. Lohi and colleagues said that 72 percent of the dogs exhibited behavioral issues including aggression and anxiety.

"Having a reactive dog can be very isolating, even as a trainer," said Broughton. "You feel an enormous pressure to have a 'well-behaved' dog, and of course, you want to keep everyone safe and keep your dog happy. For Odin, we made sure to take everything at his pace and not put him into situations that he wasn't ready for.

"We used training methods based in positive reinforcement that focused on building healthy coping skills and feelings of safety around the things that made him nervous," Broughton added. "I never wanted to use punishment with Odin because he was a dog who felt very unsafe in the world, and I didn't want to become another unsafe thing in his life."

Broughton said there are two big myths around reactive dogs. "The first is that reactive dogs are mean or aggressive. Most dogs are reactive out of fear, and while they may use aggressive behaviors (such as growling, barking, or lunging) to make the things they are scared of go away, there is so much more to them than their fear. They are also loving, joyful, playful, affectionate, resilient, goofy, sassy, and they enrich our lives and teach us patience and empathy.

"The second myth is that there are some behaviors (or breeds) that require a heavier hand, or a firmer approach," added Broughton. "The simple truth is that positive reinforcement works for every living thing, and not only is it the kindest way to change behavior, but it's also the most effective in the long run. You simply can't punish away fear, although you can temporarily suppress how your dog expresses that fear."

If you see a reactive dog while walking your own, Broughton said that you should give it space. "Staring, or allowing your dog to stare, can be very threatening, as can approaching or speaking to the dog. Give them plenty of space and pretend they aren't there.

"I think we have such high expectations of dogs that we don't even place on ourselves, where they are never allowed to have a bad day or express that they are uncomfortable with something," added Broughton. "Your dog is not giving you a hard time; they're having a hard time. Try to understand what's happening with them and help them, and reach out to a certified trainer if you need extra support."

Users on TikTok loved the video, with one writing: "So relatable. We took the most reactive dog from our local rescue, 3 years later & he now lives with his 3rd foster sister."

"I have a reactive dog. I know the patience from all this took. Amazing," commented another.

